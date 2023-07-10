Scotland Rugby World Cup shirt released

Here are Scotland's home and away shirts for the tournament

The new Scotland Rugby World Cup shirt is now out in the wild – the navy home shirt and white alternate kit. And yes, there are tartan details in there too. The union have described the designs as “classic, heritage” for the navy shirt, while the change kit sees the country return to white. Scotland home World Cup jersey

It’s the navy you recognise, and some white pinstripe detail on the collar and cuffs – but the Scottish Rugby tartan panel down the flank of the shirt is what stands out here. Follow the link for the latest deal direct from manufacturers Macron. View Deal Sustainability is also a watchword, with the home and away Scotland Rugby World Cup shirt “made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material derived entirely from recycled plastic. It takes around 13 recycled half-litre bottles to make every shirt.”

Scotland away World Cup jersey

A simple white design with a navy collar – however, the tartan stylings from the home jersey have been replicated on the sleeves here, a darker tartan visible on the cuffs. Follow the link for the latest deal direct from manufacturers Macron. View Deal

The Scotland World Cup jersey – what’s been said?

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie said: “As a squad we feel a real connection to our fans and the kit helps to encapsulate that as we all wear it together.

“When we go to France in September to represent Scotland at the Rugby World Cup and see fans in our kit, it will give us a huge boost to know they are behind us all the way.”

Ross Cook, Macron’s Senior Sports Marketing Manager, said: “Rugby World Cups are very special, prestigious events that should be rightly celebrated. As a brand this is our chance, through fabric, to tell the world the unique story of this iconic nation and its deep-rooted history in Rugby.

“For the match day kits we have created a special custom designed collar from the players’ feedback. Scottish Rugby tartan remains the protagonist, with subtle inserts on the flanks of the home shirt and thistle-coloured pinstripes on the sleeves, whereas the stunning alternate jersey features an all-over embossed pattern of the tartan.”

Cook also said: “For the training and travelwear collection, we have two historic additions, never seen before by Scottish Rugby.

“Firstly a black base colour for the total look, combined with the traditional tartan as its distinguishing feature. Secondly, we have a unique RWC branded collection available for sale to fans, which will allow supporters to acquire a little bit of history.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.