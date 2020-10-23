Gregor Townsend’s side start their autumn campaign with a one-off Test against the Lelos

Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch

Rugby’s autumn international programme may look a little different this year given the impact of Covid, but the first of a series of Test matches over the next seven weeks takes place tonight.

Scotland face Georgia in a one-off International at BT Murrayfield (kick-off 7.30pm), with Fraser Brown captaining the Scots for the first time and Duhan van der Merwe making his Test debut.

Oli Kebble could also play his first Test from the bench, where he is joined by experienced fly-half Finn Russell, who is back in the squad after building bridges with Gregor Townsend.

Levan Maisashvili, who has moved up from assistant to head coach of the Georgia team since the World Cup, has been joined in the back-room team for this campaign by former internationals David Humphreys and Sebastien Bruno.

They have handed prop Lexo Kaulashvili his first cap at the age 0f 28 and captain Merab Sharikadze returns after a long-term injury.

The Scots have beaten Georgia in all four Tests they have played, including back-to-back home-and-away fixtures last year before the World Cup, and Townsend will be hoping his side can take that tally to five.

“Georgia provide a real test as a first-up match and we have taken the opportunity to select a side that reflects where our players are in terms of their game time this season, their current form, as well as the contributions they made during the Six Nations at the start of the year,” says Townsend.

“Georgia have a new coaching group in place and will want to put down a marker for their own campaign so we have picked as strong a squad as possible to go up against what will be a very physical and motivated opponent.”

