Gregor Townsend’s side start their autumn campaign with a one-off Test against the Lelos
Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch
Rugby’s autumn international programme may look a little different this year given the impact of Covid, but the first of a series of Test matches over the next seven weeks takes place tonight.
Scotland face Georgia in a one-off International at BT Murrayfield (kick-off 7.30pm), with Fraser Brown captaining the Scots for the first time and Duhan van der Merwe making his Test debut.
Oli Kebble could also play his first Test from the bench, where he is joined by experienced fly-half Finn Russell, who is back in the squad after building bridges with Gregor Townsend.
Levan Maisashvili, who has moved up from assistant to head coach of the Georgia team since the World Cup, has been joined in the back-room team for this campaign by former internationals David Humphreys and Sebastien Bruno.
They have handed prop Lexo Kaulashvili his first cap at the age 0f 28 and captain Merab Sharikadze returns after a long-term injury.
The Scots have beaten Georgia in all four Tests they have played, including back-to-back home-and-away fixtures last year before the World Cup, and Townsend will be hoping his side can take that tally to five.
“Georgia provide a real test as a first-up match and we have taken the opportunity to select a side that reflects where our players are in terms of their game time this season, their current form, as well as the contributions they made during the Six Nations at the start of the year,” says Townsend.
“Georgia have a new coaching group in place and will want to put down a marker for their own campaign so we have picked as strong a squad as possible to go up against what will be a very physical and motivated opponent.”
Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown (captain), Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Scott Cummings, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.
Replacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Rob Harley, Nick Haining, Cornell du Preez, George Horne, Finn Russell.
Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Deme Tapladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Sandro Todua; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Lexo Kaulashvili, Nodar Cheishvili, Grigol Kerdikoshvili, Otar Giorgadze, Beka Saghinadze, Beka Gorgadze.
Replacements: Shalva Mamukashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Giorgi Javakhia, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Gela APrasidze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Tamaz Mchedlidze.
Here’s how you can watch the first autumn International of 2020, Scotland v Georgia…
How to watch Scotland v Georgia when abroad
If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Scotland v Georgia, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.
Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.
Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.
Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the UK
The good news is that Scotland v Georgia is available on free-to-air TV in the UK. The match kicks off at 7.30pm tonight and will be shown live on ITV4.
Jill Douglas is presenting the coverage, which starts at 7pm, with Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Hamilton providing analysis.
If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Scotland v Georgia takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.
Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Australia
For those in Australia, Scotland v Georgia (kick-off 5.30am early on Saturday morning) is live on beIN Sports 3.
Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a two-week FREE trial offer.
You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.
Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from New Zealand
If you want to tune in to Scotland v Georgia from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 7.30am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 2 – a great way to start your weekend!
It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.
Scotland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from South Africa
If you want to watch Scotland v Georgia from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. It kicks off at 8.30pm on SuperSport Variety 2.
There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
