Stuart Hogg to win 100th Scotland cap against Ireland

Hogg will become a centurion for Scotland in the game against Ireland

Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap for Scotland in their Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

Hogg, a former Scotland captain, has started every cap he has won for his country aside from his debut. He was a replacement for his first cap against Wales in 2012.

The Exeter Chiefs player reached 100 Test caps, caps for his country combined with his British and Irish Lions appearances, against Wales in February.

The 30-year-old is joining a small group of men’s players to reach 100 caps with only three others becoming centurions for Scotland. Ross Ford, Chris Paterson and Sean Lamont all have won 100.

Read more: Scotland Six Nations squad – Team to play Ireland

The most capped Scottish player of all-time is women’s star Donna Kennedy who has played 115 games for the country.

Among Hogg’s achievements in Scotland colours is scoring 27 tries, a record amount for the country. He was also a part of the team who won three Calcutta Cups in a row and led the team to their first away win against France in 22 years in 2021.

He has also represented Scotland in two World Cups and was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Hogg has had praise aimed in his direction in the build-up to winning his 100th. Scotland’s defence coach Steve Tandy has been particularly positive about the full-back.

“In this day and age, with the amount of rugby these boys play, to have the motivation and energy he has to represent Scotland, he’s a special player and a special human being,” said Tandy. “The pride he has for representing Scotland is brilliant to see. It’ll be a huge achievement for him and well deserved.

“He’s bringing bags of energy with the way he plays and there’s an excitement around him. I know people talk about Hoggy in attack and things, but the energy he brings in defence, the communication, the focus, it’s brilliant to have him part of this group.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.