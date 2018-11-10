Scotland winger Tommy Seymour stars in big win over Fiji at Murrayfield

Tommy Seymour scores a hat-trick against Fiji

Tommy Seymour climbed up the stats charts to become Scotland’s fourth highest try-scorer of all time with a hat-trick in the 54-17 win over Fiji at BT Murrayfield.

The Glasgow winger hadn’t scored a Test try since crossing against Italy in March 2017, but broke his duck in impressive fashion against the islanders.

Fiji actually led after half an hour in Edinburgh but things unravelled when both their second-rows, Tevita Cavubati and Leone Nakarawa, were sin-binned as Scotland pressurised their line in the period before half-time. Persistent infringements at the maul meant the pair were yellow-carded within five minutes of each other.

It was during that time that Seymour scored his first try. With the two locks off as the clock ticked down on the half, Scotland opted for a scrum from a penalty and with winger Metui Talebula packing down on the flank to try to level things up, Fiji were a man short in the back-line (as well as at the back of the scrum).

The hosts exploited this expertly as Finn Russell sent a long, floated pass wide to Seymour, who had an easy run-in to the corner.

You can watch the winger’s first try here…

That gave Scotland a 21-17 lead at half-time. Greig Laidlaw converted not only Seymour’s try but the earlier close-range efforts from Allan Dell and Fraser Brown.

Fiji’s points had come from tries from Viliame Mata and Semi Radradra as well as five points from the boot of Ben Volavola – but they didn’t score a single point in the second half as Scotland ran riot.

Sean Maitland crossed within three minutes of the second period starting and Seymour got his second when cutting an angled run and taking an inside ball from Laidlaw close to a ruck.

Related: An offbeat chat with Tommy Seymour

The try that completed his hat-trick was a well-worked counter-attack after Fiji missed touch with a penalty. Stuart Hogg launched it, with Maitland then taking the ball up before it was spread wide for Seymour to run in at the corner.

Watch that hat-trick score unfold here…

Jamie Ritchie and Adam Hastings also crossed for tries in the closing minutes.

Seymour’s hat-trick moved him above Gregor Townsend, Alan Tait, Gavin Hastings and Stuart Hogg in the Scotland try-scoring charts.

He now has 19 tries in 45 Tests, with the only countrymen above him Chris Paterson (22), Tony Stranger and Ian Smith (both 24).

Yet for all his scoring feats, Seymour was not given the Man of the Match award. That went to debutant Sam Skinner, who was a standout in the second row before moving to the back row later in the match and impressing there too.

Scotland welcome South Africa to Murrayfield next week while Fiji, who struggled in the set-piece here, face Uruguay at Hartpury College.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.