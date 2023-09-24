Watch Scotland maul try from 22m out against Tonga

Come on rugby fans, you love a driving maul! And a Scotland maul try from 25m out? What a beautiful thing…

Scotland got their first try against the ʻIkale Tahi from a lineout drive that almost galloped its way to the Tongan try-line, and then hooker George Turner dived over.

Look at the distance this drive covers.

The reason Scotland’s forwards were able to stay bound is because Tongan players were still involved in the maul – albeit on the sides and going backwards at a rate – and then nothing go in Scotland’s way until Turner went over.

Blair Kinghorn let amazing solo try slip

Scotland thought they’d scored a fine try early on with Blair Kinghorn kicking through for himself to chase.

The Scotland full-back had won the race.

But after it came off the post, the ball bobbled just in front of try-line. Kinghorn either had to slide or pick it up, but instead tried to touch it donw before it got to the line.

He knocked it on and the error cost Scotland.

Errors cost the Scots later int he half too. After Scotland maul try they failed to punch through and their discipline cost them. And with a Solomone Kata following a William Havili penalty, the Tongans led 10-7 after the first 20 minutes.

From there on in, though, the Scots knuckled down and upped their scoring rate. As the whistle went for half-time, they had their try bonus-point wrapped up, with rory Darge scoring their fourth.

