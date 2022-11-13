Stuart Hogg was taken out as he chased the ball

Watch: Scotland penalty try against All Blacks

New Zealand started like a rocket against Scotland at Murrayfield, scoring two tries in the first seven minutes of the match. But then the momentum swung the other way and with it looking for all the world like Stuart Hogg was away to score a smart try, chipping over the cover, he was taken out by Anton Lienert-Brown. The result was a penalty try and a yellow card for the centre.

And with that shift, Scotland grew into the game. And their prolific magician Darcy Graham scored this excellent try from an intercept.

The start had been blockbuster – the first coming from a half-contested linout that gave the All Blacks advantage, and the powerpack hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho pumped over the line.

Debutant winger Mark Talea showed his own strength in almost every carry, regularly getting Scots defenders on the back foot. However, his try from a Jordie Barrett crossfield kick.

And then Scotland came back.

It was from a move we’ve seen a fair bit of in recent months, from Australia and South Africa, with a pass wide from a lineout then coming back inside to a player hammering onto it from deep. Hogg tore on to the ball and then when the cover came, he dinked over the little chip and looked like he would chase it down to score.

The bounce of the ball looked like it would take it away from the Exeter Chiefs 15, but he was tackled by Lienert-Brown regardless and match referee Frank Murphy went under the sticks to award seven points. The Kiwi centre then had ten minutes to cool his heels.

At half-time Scotland went in leading 17-14, after Finn Russell scored a penalty (he also slotted an impressive wide conversion from Graham’s opportunistic score).

Russell got the first score of the second half too, with another penalty kick.

