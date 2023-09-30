Watch this incredible ‘own conversion’ in Scottish match

Have you ever seen an ‘own conversion’ before? Yeah, we doubted you had. Well how about this.

In a match between Gala Wanderers and Hawick Youth in the Scottish Borders, a match that could – let’s be honest, should – have ended in a loss for the Gala side, ended in a draw in the most bizarre fashion you can imagine.

Over on the official @Gala_rugby Instagram, the club posted: “Clock is in the red. Gala score to make it 31-33 with the conversion still to take. Conversion it taken and looks to be short. Hawick scrum half volleys the ball clean between the uprights, conversion is given. Full-time score: Gala Wanderers 33-33 Hawick Youth.”

Wondering quite how an ‘own conversion’ is possible? The club caught the footage. Here is a version of it posted in Twitter/X.

Now you get it. Unbelievable stuff. Hawick Youth also posted on social media, simply saying: “First time for everything I suppose…”

History made, perhaps. If you’ve ever seen anything like this before, we want to hear from you.

Please contact us on rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media, with your tales and it could feature in the next edition of Rugby World magazine – or be shared on our social media channels at the very least!

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.