Pretoria side to step in to help out the Springboks, according to reports in South Africa
Bulls to face Springboks side
On Monday, South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus made a play to convince the British & Irish Lions of the merits of scheduling a second South Africa A fixture with the tourists on Saturday, in a bid to get Springboks stars more meaningful game time ahead of the Test series. Lions boss Warren Gatland was having none of it, though.
However, today it is being reported in South Africa that the Vodacom Bulls have answered the call and are heading to Cape Town to meet up with the Boks.
The Pretoria outfit originally missed out on their opportunity to face the Lions due to a Covid outbreak in their camp. It is believed that the Bulls have maintained a bubble in order to face a ‘South Africa A’ side at the weekend – however, if selection is anything like that for the South Africa A team to play the British & Irish Lions, this could be close to a final push for starting spots in the upcoming Test series.
The Bulls have not played a meaningful game since their Currie Cup victory over the Pumas on 25 June (just days after Benetton romped to a Rainbow Cup victory against them on 21 June). Meanwhile, the Boks are in need of match action since their second test against Georgia was cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreaks in both camps.
South Africa beat Georgia on their return to Test stage, in what was their first match together in 20 months. The hope is that the Bulls, with players on the fringes of the Springboks squad like Marcell Coetzee and Cornal Hendricks, can help sharpen the Boks just in time for the Test onslaught.
