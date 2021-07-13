Bulls to face Springboks side

On Monday, South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus made a play to convince the British & Irish Lions of the merits of scheduling a second South Africa A fixture with the tourists on Saturday, in a bid to get Springboks stars more meaningful game time ahead of the Test series. Lions boss Warren Gatland was having none of it, though.

However, today it is being reported in South Africa that the Vodacom Bulls have answered the call and are heading to Cape Town to meet up with the Boks.

The Pretoria outfit originally missed out on their opportunity to face the Lions due to a Covid outbreak in their camp. It is believed that the Bulls have maintained a bubble in order to face a ‘South Africa A’ side at the weekend – however, if selection is anything like that for the South Africa A team to play the British & Irish Lions, this could be close to a final push for starting spots in the upcoming Test series.

