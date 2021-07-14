The electric wing created a try from nothing

Cheslin Kolbe cuts Lions open with incredible footwork

There are only some certainties in life: Death, taxes and Cheslin Kolbe making fellow professional rugby players look very, very silly.

In the titanic clash between the touring British & Irish Lions and South Africa A – who were absolutely loaded with Springbok stars – the wing put his hustler’s footwork to use, by bamboozling Lions defenders and create a try for his captain, Lukhanyo Am.

Just look at his stepping – poor Chris Harris was left for dead and as the wing ghosted past him and Louis Rees-Zammit, he flew forward and as he was tackled by Elliot Daly, he popped it up to Am who cantered on to score.

Before the match began, Ronan O’Gara said in the Sky Sports studio that Kolbe was like the “Lionel Messi of rugby” because of his ability to make magic happen on the field. And the little wizard proved the La Rochell coach right (O’Gara should know, as his side have lost two finals this year to Kolbe’s Toulouse).

And as you can imagine, people took to social media to throw praise and the incredible wing.

The South African side went in ahead at half-time, leading 17-3. Though they did receive two yellow cards in the end of the game in their (successful) attempt to hold out the Lions.

The Bok side also opened up the scoring when Eben Etzebeth charged down an Owen Farrell kick and then Sbu Nkosi finished things off.

