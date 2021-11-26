Toulon announced the enforced break today

Eben Etzebeth concussions see him stood down for three months

Toulon announced today that imposing Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will be stood down from rugby for a three-month period after suffering his third concussion of the year in the Test match against England, at Twickenham in late November.

Related: England edge Springboks in instant classic

The decision was made after taking specialist advice. This enforced rest plan fits with the the National Rugby League (LNR) concussion management protocol, the club said in a press release. If he comes back at the earliest opportunity, he should be ruled out until the end of February.

In the French club’s official statement, they said: “Rugby Club Toulonnais wishes Eben Etzebeth a speedy recovery.”

In what was an intensive Test programme in November, second-row Etzebeth played a total of 245 minutes on the recent Springboks tour.

Related: Rassie Erasmus apologises to Nic Berry and first Test match officials

Earlier on in November – in the wake of the impressive lock missing out on a World Rugby’s player of the year nomination – Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids was asked about Etzebeth’s qualities. He replied: “Firstly, I’d go to war with Eben because he’s a fellow countryman. He’s been in outstanding form this year.

“What’s been special is how well he fulfils his fundamental duties. Most importantly, he brings an attitude to the jersey and physicality that’s the hallmark of so many great Springbok forwards.

Related: Face-off: Are results more important than entertainment?

“He’s such a brilliant ambassador for this team. He puts his body on the line for his country week in and week-out.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.