Here's how to see the Springboks' “boxing duel” on Wednesday 2 September

How to watch Elton Jantjies v Cornal Hendricks

There is not a huge ammount of details available about the “boxing” showdown going down in an undisclosed location in South Africa tonight – but all you need to know is that two Springboks in Elton Jantjies and Cornal Hendricks will be going toe-to-toe.

The event – dubbed the “battle of the Backs” – is set to be streamed simultaneously on the Emirates Lions Facebook page and the Blue Bulls facebook page from 7pm South African time (6pm UK time). It pits Lions fly-half Jantjies against the Blue Bulls wing, Hendricks.

There is no further information on the Lions’ or Bulls’ official websites, though the two outfits have Tweeted about it. Four days ago, Jantjies posted a promo shot for the event on his Instagram page, saying: ‘G – ” let’s work its all i know “.’ Hendricks, meanwhile has not posted about the bout.

In one Tweet on 28 August, the Lions put up a post proclaiming: “In a historic first the #BattleOfTheBacks is going down! Cappie Elton Jantjies will don the gloves to face Vodacom Bulls’ Cornal Hendricks to fight it out for superiority. Fight Night will be live-streamed on Facebook. Elton “Big Guns” Jantjies, promised: “There will be blood!””

If you are looking for the tale of the tape, official sites have Hendricks down as standing 6ft 2in and weighing 14st 13lbs while Jantjies comes in at 5ft 10in and 13st 12lbs.

How do fans – and also, importantly, their coaches – feel about these South African stars squaring off? Maybe it doesn’t matter. All that’s left is to ask: who comes out on top?

