Springboks World Cup tickets – Tonga match still available

Check in here to see if tickets to watch South Africa in France become available

Have you seen the action at France 2023 and are now on the hunt for Springboks World Cup tickets? Well you’re in luck as the official Rugby World Cup ticketing site still has South Africa v tonga tickets. If you log in or register, you can still find availability for the match in Marseilles on Sunday 1 October.

Please note: The ticketing situation may change rapidly as allocations are snapped up. We will update this post when we can.

The Springboks have gotten off to a fine start at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and currently sit second in Pool B, just behind Ireland. The south Africans have nine points from a possible ten, after defeating Scotland and Romania so far – they have one try bonus after scoring more that four tries against the Romanians.

South Africa v Ireland tickets

It is incredibly close to the massive match between the Springboks and Ireland in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup. Sadly, there is big demand for the tickets – however, it is a good idea to reguarly check in for the official resale site for that match. You may strike it lucky, for the huge clash at the Stade de France on Saturday 23 September.

Quarter-final tickets

If you are hedging, waiting to see who progresses from the pool and what the standings are that’s understandable. You wouldn’t want to be at the wrong quarter-final would you?

Alas, as it stands there are no tickets available for either quarter-final that the Springboks could take part in. But monitor the official resale site in case tickets go back up for sale in the knock-outs.

And let us know how you get on, if you do indeed go for last-minute tickets!

