The Bulls wing is in incredible form

Watch: Kurt-Lee Arendse try against England

Seven tries in seven games. Kurt-Lee Arendse is in sublime form for the Springboks recently and his most recent moment of magic came against England at Twickenham.

Check out his fast feet here.

That in-to-out line left Marcus Smith stranded. But let’s go back and look at it – what did you make of the score?

A kick fell to Boks ten Damian Willemse – and was Arendse in the way there? Either way, Willemse got away from Freddie Steward, then ghosted around Jamie Goerge. Drawing his man, he fed Willie le Roux on the inside and then once the full-back hit Arends, the winger had some space outside Smith.

Feigning to run inside, Smith was sold and then the Bulls wing burnt back on the outside and dived in for the try.

There were also two penalties for Faf de Klerk and a drop-goal for Willemse at half-time, with a solitary Owen Farrell three-pointer making it 14-3 in the visitors’ favour at the break.

