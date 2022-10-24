Eddie Jones has picked his squad for England's upcoming November Test

England Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Eddie Jones has named his squad to take on Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this November.

FORWARDS

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Alex Coles (21 Sept 1999/Northampton Saints/Lock/Uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (20 Jun 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Hooker/2016 v Australia/37 caps (+3 for Lions)

Tom Curry (15 Jun 1998/Sale Sharks/Flanker/2017 v Argentina/41 (+3 for Lions)

Ellis Genge (16 Feb 1995/Leicester Tigers/Prop/2016 v Wales/39)

Joe Heyes (13 Apr 1999/Leicester Tigers/prop/2021 v Canada/5)

Jonny Hill (8 Jun 1994/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2020 v Italy/15)

Maro Itoje (28 Oct 1994/Saracens/Lock or back-row/2016 v Italy/58 (+6 for Lions))

Lewis Ludlam (8 Dec 1995/Northampton Saints/Back-row/2019 v Wales/14)

George McGuigan (30 Mar 1993/Newcastle Falcons/Hooker/uncapped)

Tom Pearson (26 Oct 1999/London Irish/Back-row/Uncapped) Joined the squad with Courtney Lawes undergoing return to play protocols

Val Rapava Ruskin (12 Oct 1992, Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

David Ribbans (29 Aug 1995, Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (26 Aug 2000/Sale Sharks/Prop/2021 v Australia/2)

Sam Simmonds (10 Nov 1994/Exeter Chiefs/No 8/2017 v Argentina/9)

Kyle Sinckler (30 Mar 1993/Bristol Bears/Prop/2016 v South Africa/47 (+6 for Lions))

Jack Singleton (14 May 1996/Gloucester/Hooker/219 v Wales/3)

Hugh Tizard (31 Mar 2000/Saracens/Lock/uncapped)

Billy Vunipola (3 Nov 1992/Saracens/No 8/64 caps)

Mako Vunipola (14 Jan 1991/Saracens/prop/70 caps)

Jack Willis (Unattached/back-row/2020 v Georgia/4 caps)

BACKS

Henry Arundell (8 Nov 2002/London Irish/full-back/2022 v Australia/3 caps) Rehabbing in camp after aggravating a foot injury.

Joe Cokanasiga (15 Nov 1997/Bath Rugby/2019 v Italy/12 caps)

George Furbank (17 Oct 1996/Northampton Saints/Full-back/2020 v France/5)

Will Joseph (15 Jul 2002/London Irish/centre/2022 v Australia/1 cap)

Max Malins (7 Jan 1997/Saracens/Full-back or fly-half/2020 v Georgia/14)

Cadan Murley (31 Jul 1999/Harlequins/wing/uncapped)

Jack Nowell (11 Apr 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Wing/2014 v France/41)

Guy Porter (23 Jan 1997/Leicester Tigers/centre/2022 v Australia/2)

Raffi Quirke (18 Aug 2001/Sale Sharks/Scrum-half/2021 v Australia/2)

Adam Radwan (30 Dec 1997/Newcastle Falcons/Wing/2021 v Canada/2) Joined the squad with Henry Arundell recovering from a foot injury

Tom Roebuck (7 Jan 2001/Sale Sharks/Wing/Uncapped) Joined the squad with Jonny May pulling out with a dislocated elbow

Henry Slade (19 Mar 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Centre/2015 v France/48) Joined the squad with Owen Farrell undergoing return to play protocols

Marcus Smith (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Fly-half/2021 v USA/13)

Freddie Steward (5 Dec 2000/Leicester Tigers/Full-back or wing/2021 v USA/13)

Manu Tuilagi (18 May 1991/Sale Sharks/Centre/2011 v Wales/46)

Jack van Poortvliet (15 May 2001/Leicester Tigers/2022 v Australia/2)

Ben Youngs (5 Sep 1989/Leicester Tigers/Scrum-half/2010 v Scotland/117 (+2 for Lions))

Undertaking return to play protocols:

Owen Farrell (24 Sep 1991/Saracens/Fly-half or centre/2012 v Scotland/96(+6 for Lions))

Courtney Lawes (23 Feb 1989/Northampton Saints/Lock/2009 v Australia/96(+5 for Lions))

Unavailable for selection due to injury:

Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Jamie George, Sam Jeffries, Nick Isiekwe, Jonny May, Harry Randall, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.

England Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sunday 6 November, England v Argentina (2.15pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Saturday 12 November, England v Japan (3.15pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Saturday 19 November, England v New Zealand (5.30pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Saturday 26 November, England v South Africa (5.30pm, Twickenham Stadium)

