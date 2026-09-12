This epic series comes to an eagerly anticipated conclusion on the east coast of the USA.

Watch South Africa v New Zealand as these two rugby giants bring this Greatest Rivalry Test series to a close in Baltimore.

The two best sides in the world have delivered a tour to remember. With three games played, the Springboks lead the series 2-1, meaning the All Blacks have to claim victory in this fourth Test to claim a share of the spoils. Saturday’s winner will also leave the US at number one in the world rankings.

Saturday’s hotly anticipated clash kicks off at 5.00pm EDT (local time) – that’s 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST /9.00am (Sunday) NZST.

There are plenty of ways to tune in around the world, including an option to watch for just $1 in the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams below – including details of how you can use a VPN to follow this fourth Test from anywhere. Scroll down to the bottom of the page for a preview and details of the match officials.

Springboks v All Blacks Fourth Test: Key information

– South Africa v New Zealand Fourth Test date: Saturday 12 September 2026 – South Africa v New Zealand Fourth Test kick-off time: 10.00pm BST / 5.00pm EDT (local) / 2.00pm PDT / 11.00pm SAST / 9.00am NZST (Sunday) / 7.00am AEST (Sunday) / 11.00pm CET – South Africa v New Zealand Fourth Test venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA – South Africa v New Zealand Fourth Test live streams: Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sky Sport (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Can I live stream the final Greatest Rivalry Test for free?

Although previous Greatest Rivalry matches have been available for free on RugbyPass TV in the US, that is unfortunately not the case for this final Test in Baltimore. There is, however, an option to watch for just $1 in the US. Find out more about this Walmart+ offer below.

Also, if you don’t mind holding on for a few hours, All Blacks fans in New Zealand can watch the entire match on a three-hour delay for FREE on Three and the ThreeNow streaming service. Coverage gets underway at midday.

Watch Springboks v All Blacks Fourth Test from anywhere

Feeling like you’ve picked the wrong weekend to go on vacation? There’s no need to miss out on one of the rugby events of the year, because – even if you’re in an entirely different country – you can still watch your usual South Africa v New Zealand live streams from anywhere. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and get your last dose of Greatest Rivalry action as if you were sitting at home on your sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services, and security features.

How to watch South Africa v New Zealand in the US – live stream Final Test for $1

The final game of the Greatest Rivalry tour will be available on subscription service Paramount+ in the US. Prices start at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and you can also watch EFL and Champions League soccer on the platform.

There is also an option to watch Paramount+ for just $1, if you sign up to Walmart Plus’s 30-day trial which – among other perks – gives you access to the streamer.

Springboks v All Blacks live streams get underway at 5.00pm EDT / 2.00pm PDT this afternoon.

South Africa v New Zealand live streams in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has shown every game of the Greatest Rivalry tour, and this fourth and final Test is no exception. Kick-off is 10pm BST on Saturday night, with coverage on Sky Sports NFL.

There are plenty of ways for Sky Sports subscribers to watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £20 per month.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans where you can stream Sky Sports channels online. If you’d rather avoid a longer contract (or just want to watch this Greatest Rivalry finale),

Watch Springboks v All Blacks in South Africa As is usually the case for elite rugby, SuperSport has the rights for this massive Springboks match, but you’ll have to stay up late. The final South Africa v New Zealand clash kicks off at 11.00pm SAST.

You can get SuperSport on your TV via DStv, or you can stream online. There are various SuperSport packages available, so have a look at what works best for you.

Stream Springboks v All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to the Greatest Rivalry tour, along with plenty more world-class sporting action, including the start of the new Premier League soccer season.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

This week’s fixture will be less disruptive to your circadian rhythm. Although every other game has kicked off in the small hours in New Zealand, the move to the USA means a much more sociable 9.00am NZST start on Sunday morning.

As we’ve previously mentioned, the game will also be available on a delay on Three and the ThreeNow streaming service from midday.

Other ways to watch South Africa v New Zealand around the world

Australia: The Wallabies will be playing both of these sides after the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in a few weeks, and you can do your homework on the opposition by heading to Stan Sport for a Springboks v All Blacks final Test live stream. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is 7.00am AEST on Sunday morning.

Canada: Premier Sports is the place to go if you want to watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams in Canada. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can make big savings with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99). Kick-off is at 5.00pm EDT / 2.00pm PDT this afternoon.

South Africa v New Zealand preview

When the Springboks and All Blacks kick off their final Greatest Rivalry contest today, the surroundings will be rather unfamiliar. Much has been made of the fact that New Zealand were touring South Africa for the first time in 30 years, but this fourth Test will take place in neutral territory.

The M&T Bank Stadium is more used to staging American football, but this game between the top two sides in the world will be an important barometer of rugby’s popularity in the US before the nation hosts the 2031 World Cup. Indeed, even if the American public are still unsure about union as a concept, there can’t be a better game than this to win them over.

With two wins so far, the Springboks are guaranteed a share of the Greatest Rivalry title, while the All Blacks need to win to get a hand on the trophy. Both also know that victory will guarantee top spot in the world rankings.

At time of writing – after his last-minute switches ahead of the second Test, nothing is certain – South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus has made just two changes to the side that won in Johannesburg last weekend. Damian Willemse replaces the injured Cheslin Kolbe at full-back, while Morné van den Berg is preferred to Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

New Zealand boss Dave Rennie has made rather more changes, some of them enforced after injuries to flanker Luke Jacobson, centre Quinn Tupaea and number 8 (and captain) Ardie Savea. Ethan Blackadder, Anton Lienert-Brown and Patrick Tuipulotu take the places they’ve vacated (Tupou Vaa’i moves from the second row to start on the blindside).

There are also starts for prop Fletcher Newell and hooker Codie Taylor, who takes the armband after his return to the side. The biggest headline, however, is Richie Mo’unga wearing the number 10 shirt for his first Test start since the 2023 World Cup.

Springboks v All Blacks Fourth Test line-ups and officials

South Africa

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg; Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortjé, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, André Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok

New Zealand

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor (captain), Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Ethan Blackadder, Peter Lakai

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett

It’s an all-English on-field team for the final game of the Greatest Rivalry tour. Karl Dickson is the referee, assisted by Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley. Andrew Jackson is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.