What is the Greatest Rivalry? Here is everything you need to know about the All Blacks tour to South Africa

New Zealand will tour South Africa in 2026 but how many times are they playing and which stadiums? Find out all the details here.

Greatest Rivalry 2026: Key information

– Dates: Friday 7 August – Saturday 12 September, 2026

– Participating teams: New Zealand and South Africa



– TV rights: Sky NZ for those watching in New Zealand, while SuperSport have the rights in South Africa. Sky Sports will broadcast the games in the UK.

Greatest Rivalry 2026 broadcasters

UK : Sky Sports

: Sky Sports Ireland : Virgin Media

: Virgin Media Australia : Stan Sport (subscription)

: Stan Sport (subscription) New Zealand : Sky NZ

: Sky NZ South Africa: SuperSport

Greatest Rivalry 2026 fixtures

Friday 7 August 2026

Stormers v All Blacks

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm CET / 7.00pm SAST / 3.00am AEST (Saturday) / 5.00am NZST (Saturday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT

Tuesday 11 August 2026

Sharks v All Blacks

Kings Park, Durban

Kick-off: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm CET / 7.00pm SAST / 3.00am AEST (Wednesday) / 5.00am NZST (Wednesday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT

Saturday 15 August 2026

Bulls v All Blacks

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Kick-off: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm CET / 7.00pm SAST / 3.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00am NZST (Sunday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT

Saturday 22 August 2026

South Africa v All Blacks

Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm CET / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am EDT / 8.00am PDT

Tuesday 25 August 2026

Lions v All Blacks

Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 6.00pm BST / 7.00pm CET / 7.00pm SAST / 3.00am AEST (Wednesday) / 5.00am NZST (Wednesday) / 1.00pm EDT / 10.00am PDT

Saturday 29 August 2026

South Africa v All Blacks

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm CET / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am EDT / 8.00am PDT

Saturday 5 September 2026

South Africa v All Blacks

FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm CET / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am EDT / 8.00am PDT

Saturday 12 September 2026

South Africa v All Blacks

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Kick-off: 4.05pm BST / 5.05pm CET / 5.05pm SAST / 1.05am AEST (Sunday) / 3.05am NZST (Sunday) / 11.05am EDT / 8.05am PDT

Read more: 100 years of the Greatest Rivalry

All Blacks v Springboks history

There is an extensive history between the two nations which is why it is often referred to as the Greatest Rivalry. The first game between the two is recorded as 1921 where a series was shared in New Zealand. Fast forward seven years and the All Blacks tour South Africa for the first time and again the series is shared. Several tours pass with both picking up wins but matches in the 1980s involve a lot of politics with apartheid in South Africa. New Zealand won a home tour 2-1 in 1981 but there are protests throughout and the All Blacks cancel a tour in 1985 to South Africa because of the political landscape. Read more: Top 12 South Africa players of all-time South Africa’s first game back after being left out of several international tournaments is a Test against New Zealand which the All Blacks win 27-24. Both nations win several matches over the years and the two meet for the first time in a Rugby World Cup final in 2023. South Africa come out on top, beating their rivals by just a single point. Since that final, New Zealand have beaten South Africa just once which came in the 2025 Rugby Championship. They will be aiming to write new history in the tour later this year. Read more: Women’s British and Irish Lions tour to NZ

All Blacks v Springboks: Recent results

New Zealand 10-43 South Africa , 13 September 2025, Rugby Championship, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

, 13 September 2025, Rugby Championship, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington New Zealand 24-17 South Africa, 6 September 2025, Rugby Championship, Eden Park, Auckland

24-17 South Africa, 6 September 2025, Rugby Championship, Eden Park, Auckland South Africa 18-12 New Zealand, 7 September 2024, Rugby Championship, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

18-12 New Zealand, 7 September 2024, Rugby Championship, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town South Africa 31-27 New Zealand, 31 August 2024, Rugby Championship, Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg

31-27 New Zealand, 31 August 2024, Rugby Championship, Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg New Zealand 11-12 South Africa, 28 October 2023, Rugby World Cup final, Stade de France, Paris

Read more: Nations Championship questions answered

Greatest Rivalry squads

New Zealand

Forwards

Hookers

Asafo Aumua

Codie Taylor

Samisoni Taukei’aho

Props

Ethan De Groot

George Bower

Xavier Numia

Tyrel Lomax

Fletcher Newell

Pasilio Tosi

Siale Lauaki

Locks

Tupou Vaa’i

Patrick Tuipulotu

Josh Lord

Sam Darry

Fabian Holland

Loose Forwards

Peter Lakai

Simon Parker

Ethan Blackadder

Luke Jacobson

Anton Segner

Ardie Savea

Wallace Sititi

Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

Backs

Scrum-halves

Cameron Roigard

Cortez Ratima

Kyle Preston

Fly-halves

Ruben Love

Beauden Barrett

Damian McKenzie

Josh Jacomb

Centres

Jordie Barrett

Quinn Tupaea

Billy Proctor

Anton Lienert-Brown

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Outside Backs

Caleb Clarke

Fehi Fineanganofo

Leroy Carter

Josh Moorby

Will Jordan

Rieko Ioane

Emoni Narawa

South Africa

Forwards Props

Thomas du Toit

Wilco Louw

Ox Nche

Zachary Porthen

Carlu Sadie

Gerhard Steenekamp

Boan Venter. Hookers

Johan Grobbelaar

Malcolm Marx. Locks

Lood de Jager

Eben Etzebeth

Ruan Nortje. Loose forwards

Paul de Villiers

Ben-Jason Dixon

Cameron Hanekom

Siya Kolisi

Elrigh Louw

Jasper Wiese. Utility forwards

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Franco Mostert

Vincent Tshituka

Marco van Staden

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Cobus Wiese. Backs Scrum-halves

Herschel Jantjies

Cobus Reinach

Morne van den Berg

Grant Williams. Fly-halves

Manie Libbok

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Vusi Moyo

Handre Pollard.

Centres

Damian de Allende

Andre Esterhuizen

Jesse Kriel. Recommended videos for you

Outside backs

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Aphelele Fassi

Ethan Hooker

Quan Horn

Cheslin Kolbe

Canan Moodie

Edwill van der Merwe

Damian Willemse.

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