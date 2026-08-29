After New Zealand’s victory last weekend, South Africa know they have to win in Cape Town

Watch South Africa v New Zealand as the Springboks welcome the All Blacks to Cape Town knowing they need a victory to keep their hopes of winning the Rugby’s Greatest Championship series alive.

The All Blacks currently have a 100% record on their first tour of South Africa in 30 years. But after last weekend’s 33-16 defeat in Johannesburg ended the Springboks’ 12-match winning streak, Rassie Erasmus’s men are sure to rise to the occasion – especially as they’ll be desperate to keep this four-match Test series alive.

You can watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams for free in the United States, and there are also viewing options in the UK, South Africa and New Zealand.

If you’re away from home right now you can still follow the action as it happens if you use a VPN. We’ve got all the details you need below. You’ll find a match preview and line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Read more: The Greatest Rivalry tour is retro rugby at its finest and should signal a return for old school tours

Can I watch South Africa v New Zealand for free?

Yes, if you live in the United States. US viewers can watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use but you do need to register beforehand.

Kick-off is at 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT this morning.

If you’re a US resident travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v New Zealand live stream as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. Scroll down the article to find out more.

Other ways to watch Springboks v All Blacks Second Test

UK and Ireland

Sky Sports is showing this Second Test on Sky Sports Action. The game kicks off at 4.10pm BST this afternoon.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams on the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month.

Now Sports offers a daily subscription for £14.99. Monthly packages are also available, starting at £28. If you just want to watch specific Greatest Rivalry games on Sky Sports,

South Africa

SuperSport has the TV rights for this must-win Springboks match, which kicks off at 5.10pm SAST. There are various SuperSport packages available – including options to stream online or watch on your TV via DStv – so take a look to find out what works best for you.

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. The match kicks off at 3.10am NZST on Sunday morning.

A full replay of the Second Test will also be available for free on a delay via Three and the ThreeNow streaming service at 11am NZST (Sunday).

Australia

Rugby fans down under should head to Stan Sport for Springboks v All Blacks Second Test live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is 1.10am AEST on Sunday morning.

Canada

In Canada? You can watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams via Premier Sports, kicking off at 1.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can save money with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99).

How to watch South Africa v New Zealand from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Springboks v All Blacks live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Springboks v All Blacks Second Test preview

The double world-champion Springboks don’t lose many games on home turf, so they’ll still be smarting after going down 33-16 to the All Blacks last weekend. Head coach Rassie Erasmus will be demanding a reaction from his players, especially as defeat in Cape Town will deny South Africa the chance of claiming the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry crown.

Erasmus has, unsurprisingly, made several changes for the second of four Tests, drawing on the impressive resources at his disposal. Scrum-half Cobus Reinach, wing Ethan Hooker and flanker/captain Siya Kolisi all return to the starting XV, though a late injury to Handre Pollard means Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu keeps his place at fly-half. Cheslin Kolbe (injured in the First Test) also replaces Kurt-Lee Arendse in another late change.

All Blacks boss Dave Rennie admitted, “While we were happy with the win last week, I think both teams will be better this weekend.” He’s not resting on his laurels, with Leroy Carter replacing Josh Moorby on the wing, and George Bower and Tupou Vaa’i coming in for Ethan de Groot and Josh Lord (both of whom have been ruled out by concussion) coming into the pack.

As the Greatest Rivalry tour kicks off its second Test, it’s promising to deliver on its hyperbolic billing. This should be one blockbuster afternoon of rugby.

South Africa v New Zealand Second Test line-ups

South Africa

Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok

New Zealand

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, George Bower, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby

Angus Gardner (Australia) is the referee for this second Springboks v All Blacks Test, assisted by Karl Dickson (England) and Sam Grove-White (Scotland). Brett Cronan (Australia) is the TMO.

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