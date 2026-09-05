It’s currently honours even between the two best sides in the world. Who will seize the Greatest Rivalry initiative with victory in Johannesburg?

Watch South Africa v New Zealand as the Greatest Rivalry series reaches a crescendo in Johannesburg.

The All Blacks shocked the hosts in the opening game, running out 33-16 winners at Ellis Park. But there was no way Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus was going to take defeat lying down, and his men subsequently bounced back with a 33-26 victory in Cape Town.

Today’s third Test won’t decide who wins the series – there’s still a fourth and final match to play in the United States – but both sides know that defeat will prevent them from claiming the Greatest Rivalry trophy outright. Not that anyone needs any additional motivation for a clash between the two best rugby sides on the planet.

The match kicks off at 4.10pm BST / 5.10pm SAST / 3.10am NZST (Sunday), and you can watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams for free in the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– South Africa v New Zealand date: Saturday 5 September 2026 – South Africa v New Zealand venue: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg – Springboks v All Blacks kick-off time: 4.10pm BST / 5.10pm SAST (local) / 3.10am NZST (Sunday) / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 5.10pm CET / 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT – Springboks v All Blacks free stream: RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch South Africa v New Zealand for FREE in the US

If you’re in the US you can enjoy this third Greatest Rivalry Test on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. While the service is free to use in the States, you will need to register before you can watch the games.

Kick-off time for Springboks v All Blacks live streams is 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT this morning.

If you’re away from home this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v New Zealand live stream as if you were back at home. You’ll find more on that below…

Stream Springboks v All Blacks from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the third South Africa v New Zealand Test. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to the game when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar believe NordVPN is currently world number one.

More ways to watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams UK and Ireland: Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can go to Sky Sports Action to get front-row seats for today’s Greatest Rivalry action. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. Kick-off is 4.10pm BST.

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can go to Sky Sports Action to get front-row seats for today’s Greatest Rivalry action. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to New Zealand: In New Zealand, Springboks v All Blacks live streams are on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off time is 3.10am NZST on Sunday morning, but you can also watch the game on a delay for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service. The rerun action starts at 11.30am NZST on Sunday.

In New Zealand, Springboks v All Blacks live streams are on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off time is 3.10am NZST on Sunday morning, but you can also watch the game on a delay for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service. The rerun action starts at 11.30am NZST on Sunday. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for the third Test in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 5.10pm SAST.

will be your destination for the third Test in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 5.10pm SAST. Australia: Aussie fans can watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams ad-free on subscription service Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Kick-off time is 1.10am AEST (Sunday), so get burning that midnight oil.

Aussie fans can watch South Africa v New Zealand live streams ad-free on subscription service , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Kick-off time is 1.10am AEST (Sunday), so get burning that midnight oil. Canada: In Canada? You can watch Springboks v All Blacks live streams via Premier Sports – kick-off is 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT on Saturday morning. A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can save money with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99).

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