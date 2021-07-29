He will perform at half-time, at the Coliseum, Sunday August 1

Steve Aoki to DJ at MLR final

When the La Giltinis host Rugby ATL at the world renowned Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, for the Major League Rugby (MLR) final on Sunday, you hope that there will be enough star power already. But now it is confirmed that world-famous DJ and producer Steve Aoki will also be performing a set at half-time for the final.

The Giltinis already have plenty of watts of star power, with a backline boasting Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper and DTH van der Merwe. They have other recognisable stars in Adam Ashe, Glenn Bryce and Billy Meakes, just to name a few. In fact, you’ll recognise one of the match officials for the MLR final too, with JP Doyle set to referee the showcase.

However, perhaps Ashe in particular will be excited by the addition of Aoki to Sunday’s lineup – the Scotland international No 8 has dabbled in DJing back home and has put on shows for his LA team-mates – performing under the name DJ Big Sexy!

It was a close run thing in the semi-finals to make it to the MLR final on Sunday 1 August – the Atlanta side had a one-point victory over Rugby United New York, taking in 10-9. In only their second year as a pro outfit, ATL make their first final, and they left it late against New York, with Kurt Coleman’s conversion for Alex Maughan’s try the difference.

Meanwhile, it’s the Giltinis’ very first season and they are hosting the big one. They left it late in the semis too, with a score by wing Ryan James the difference-maker – LA defeated Utah Warriors 17-13 to book their place in the grand final.

Who will be dancing after the final whistle?

