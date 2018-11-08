Can Wales end their losing run against the Wallabies on Saturday? Here’s all the team news, top stats and TV details for the Test

Autumn Internationals Wales v Australia Preview

Wales started their autumn campaign with a 21-10 defeat of Scotland to extend their winning run to six Tests. However, their losing run against Australia has lasted 13 Tests.

They last beat the Wallabies in 2008 when Shane Williams and Lee Byrne crossed for tries in a 21-18 victory – and only Alun Wyn Jones remains from that side.

With these two nations due to meet again in Tokyo on 29 September 2019 at the Rugby World Cup there is added significance to this Test. Wales will be desperate to break their duck before meeting in the Pool D clash in Japan and Australia will be aiming to maintain their hoodoo over the men in red.

A few Wales players sat down to watch a 1987 Test between the two countries this week…

What’s the big team news?

Wales have made three changes to the team that started against Scotland, bringing in Josh Adams for Luke Morgan on the wing, Tomas Francis for Dillon Lewis at tighthead and Adam Beard for Cory Hill in the second row.

Gareth Anscombe retains the No 10 shirt, with Dan Biggar brought onto the bench along with Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins.

Australia lost to New Zealand in Bledisloe III in their last outing and Michael Cheika has made four changes to his starting side, with hooker Tolu Latu, lock Adam Coleman, flanker Jack Dempsey and centre Samu Kerevi all making the first XV.

Israel Folau, who started at outside-centre against the All Blacks two weeks ago, moves out to the wing while Dane Haylett-Petty continues at full-back.

What have the coaches said?

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “With selection we wanted some continuity and to be consistent but also mindful there are a number of players who did really well for us in the summer and they need to be rewarded and have their opportunity.

“Adam (Beard) impressed in the summer as did Josh (Adams) and they deserve the chance to start.”

Australia defence coach Nathan Grey: “Having the players believe in the (defensive) system and execute it is something we’re searching for and when the guys get that, that consistency’s going to be delivered on the park.

“That’s the holy grail of coaching trying to get that consistency and that belief amongst the players, so they go out, execute, no inhibitions and really back themselves.”

Any interesting statistics?

While Wales have lost 13 Tests in a row to Australia, only two of those defeats have been by a double-figure margin – 33-12 in 2009 and 32-8 in 2016.

Australia hooker Tolu Latu will make only his second Test start – two years after his first against France in 2016.

Both teams are much changed from their Test last year, which Australia won 29-21. Only six Wales starters remain – Leigh Halfpenny, Jonathan Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens and Alun Wyn Jones – and only seven Wallaby starters line up again – Kurtley Beale, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Scott Sio, Adam Coleman and Michael Hooper.

The Wallabies have 418 caps-worth of experience on their bench compared to 185 amongst the Wales replacements. In fact, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Sekope Kepu have played more Tests than the entire Welsh bench combined

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

Saturday 10 November, Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium

The Test gets underway at 5.20pm (4.20am on Sunday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time) and is being broadcast live on BBC Two in the UK.

Who’s the referee?

Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand is taking charge of this Test in Cardiff with fellow Kiwi Brendon Pickerill and Frenchman Romain Poite his assistants. Simon McDowell is the TMO.

What are the line-ups?

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rob Evans, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Liam Williams.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Sefa Naivalu; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Jack Maddocks.

