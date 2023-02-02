How to get to Principality Stadium for Six Nations games

How do you get to the Principality Stadium for a Six Nations matchday? It's best to plan ahead when heading to the Welsh capital so we've pulled together the best ways to get to the ground during the Six Nations...

Warren Gatland’s side only have home advantage for two of their five games in this year’s tournament, but they promise to be ferocious affairs as Ireland arrive first up before England arrive in round three.

Here are the best routes to get to the ground if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket for the big games…

How to get to the Principality Stadium by train

The nearest train station to the Principality Stadium is Cardiff Central, which operates mainline services from West Wales, the Midlands, the South Coast and London. Upon arriving into the station, the ground is a five-minute walk away.

Be warned, there’s a queuing system normally in operation at Cardiff Central Station after Six Nations games, so it is best to check the Transport for Wales website before travelling for further information.

When arriving from Cardiff Central station passengers should bear left along Wood Street for Gates 5, 6 and 7 or bear right along Wood Street to Westgate Street for Gates 4, 3, 2 continuing around to Gate 1 on Castle Street.

Another option is, Cardiff Queen Street Station which is about a 15-minute walk to get to the stadium and offers local rail services across Cardiff and from the South Wales Valleys.

Principality Stadium by Car and Shuttle Bus

Due to where Cardiff is located on the M4 corridor, the Principality Stadium is one of the easier international rugby stadiums to navigate to if you’re driving to a game.

There’s plenty of parking options in the city centre, but there is no dedicated spectator car parking at or immediately near the stadium.

A popular option when visiting the home of Welsh rugby is to use park-and-ride options. Event park-and-ride facilities will be operating at County Hall in Cardiff Bay with a drop-off point at Callaghan Square in the city centre.

The park and ride site will open at 9am, with the first bus leaving at 9.10am. The last bus from the city centre will be at 6.30pm with the site closing at 7pm.

Other parking options include Sophia Gardens, which is near Junction 32 after exiting the M4. The car park opens at 8am and closes at midnight, while it will be staffed until 7pm.

The Civic Centre is an alternative, you’ll find it by exiting the M4 at Junction 32 before heading south on the A470 towards the city centre and follow signage to the civic centre. Parking for cars costs £15. The car park will open at 8am and closes at midnight.

By Bus

When Wales are playing at home during the Six Nations, roads around the stadium close and different city centre bus stops are used. Visit Principality Stadium Events – Cardiff Bus for more information.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.