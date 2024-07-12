How to watch Australia v Wales: Live stream the second test from Melbourne

Can Warren Gatland's side bring their eight-match losing streak to an end at AAMI Park?

It’s Joe Schmidt 1, Warren Gatland 0 in this contest between two former Ireland coaches from New Zealand. This article explains how to follow the second test action as it unfolds at AAMI Park in Melbourne – wherever you are in the world.

Viewers in the UK or Ireland can watch an Australia v Wales live stream on Sky Sports, while Aussies can tune FOR FREE via the 9Now streaming service. There are also numerous countries where the match is available for free on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service – scroll down to find out more. If you happen to be travelling overseas when the match kicks off today, you can use a VPN to watch the Wallabies v Wales from abroad.

Both sides were desperate for a win heading into the first test, with Wales on a seven-game losing streak and Australia hoping to bounce back from a dismal World Cup. Joe Schmidt’s new-look side came out on top 25-16 in Sydney, and with injury removing Aaron Wainwright from the Welsh back row (James Botham comes in at flanker, with Taine Plumtree shifting across to number eight) Warren Gatland will have his work cut if his team are going to return to winning ways.

The Melbourne second test kicks off at 10.45am BST / 7.45pm AEST. This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch an Australia v Wales live stream around the world, alongside details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you’re away from home.

Watch Australia v Wales FOR FREE in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Wallabies v Wales live stream FOR FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service. The second test kicks off at 7.45pm AEST, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm.

The match is also available ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

If you’re an Australian resident travelling overseas and want to watch your usual Australia v Wales live stream, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tune in as you would back home. Scroll down to find out more.

Watch the second test in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK or Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch an Australia v Wales live stream. Coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action on Saturday. Coverage starts at 10.30am BST on Saturday, ahead of the 10.45am kick-off

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the second test via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the game,

Watch Australia v Wales FOR FREE around the world A Wallabies v Wales live stream will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. This second test is one of 24 test matches in 2024 – including the entire Rugby Championship – that the service will broadcast in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby currently exists. You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Australia v Wales from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second test in Melbourne. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas on Saturday can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar recommend NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support.

Watch a Wallabies v Wales live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match from South Africa. Kick-off is at 11.45am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to watch the second test in the USA

Rugby fan in the US? You need FloRugby to watch an Australia v Wales live stream. Get ready to get up very early, however, because the match kicks off at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT in the small hours of Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Live stream the Wallabies v Wales in New Zealand In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ has the rights for the Australia v Wales second test. Kick-off is at 9.45pm NZST .

