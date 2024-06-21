How to watch South Africa v Wales: Live stream the midsummer Twickenham encounter

It's a double-header in London, with the Springboks v Wales followed by Barbarians v Fiji.

There’s something a little different about Saturday’s tussle between two old rivals because it’s taking place in the unlikely surroundings of Twickenham. We can still expect the usual no-holds-barred contest, however, and this guide explains how to watch a South Africa v Wales live stream wherever you are in the world – including details of how use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas.

Warren Gatland’s men taking on the Springboks isn’t the only rodeo in town, either, because Twickenham is also hosting Barbarians v Fiji a few hours later. That means you can stick around for a midsummer double bill of rugby courtesy of broadcasters around the world.

There’ll be plenty of star names in action over the course of the afternoon, with Liam Williams back for Wales, plenty of World Cup winners in the Springboks side, Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu lining up for Fiji, and Gael Fickou, Sam Whitelock and Danny Care part of a star-studded Barbarians XV.

So read on to find out everything you need to know to watch a South Africa v Wales live stream on Saturday 22 June. The action kicks off at 2.00pm BST.

Watch South Africa v Wales in the UK

Sky Sports has the UK rights to both South Africa v Wales, and the Barbarians v Fiji match immediately afterwards. Coverage on Sky Sports Action starts at 1.30pm BST on Saturday 22 June, ahead of the 2.00pm kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch a South Africa v Wales live stream via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the game,

Watch South Africa v Wales from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling on Saturday can watch a South Africa v Wales live stream from overseas with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Springboks v Wales in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the Springboks v Wales in South Africa (kick-off 3.00pm SAST). You can also stick around to watch a Barbarians v Fiji live stream (kick-off 6.15pm).

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to live stream South Africa v Wales in the USA

FloRugby is your destination to watch a South Africa v Wales live stream in the US (kick-off 9am ET/6am PT). The platform also has the rights to Barbarians v Fiji (kick-off 12.15pt ET/9.15am PT).

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Live stream the the Springboks v Wales in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch all the South Africa v Wales and Barbarians v Fiji action. Kick-off times are 1.00am and 4.15am NZST, respectively, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch a South Africa v Wales live stream in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch both Springboks v Wales and Barbarians v Fiji live streams via Stan Sport. Kick-off times are 11.00pm AEST (on Saturday night) and 2.15am (on Sunday morning).

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

