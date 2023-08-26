Provisional suspension after Rhys Webb positive drugs test, reports say

According to reports from Biarritz, former Wales and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb has been provisionally suspended for a positive drugs test for growth hormone. An investigation is now underway.

Webb joined Biarritz this summer and was tested by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) during a club session in July.

The Daily Mail report that Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé says: “Rhys came to me on Monday and he showed me the letter from the French Anti-Doping Agency.

“The letter said Rhys was positive for some products. He has to attend a meeting on Monday with them. It’s not a court hearing. At this stage, he is not guilty.

“The meeting is just to explain the results. As club president, I am waiting for the result. The result was last Monday. The test was on July 14.

“Rhys was the one to receive the test results. As a club, we are not involved. After the meeting on Monday, the decision will be made whether to go to court or not.

“As soon as you get a strange result, you are provisionally suspended as a player.”

It is understood that the player denies any wrongdoing and is seeking legal advice.

Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance

World Cup-winning Springboks fly-half Elton Jantjies has released a statement to confirm he has tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol and may face a ban.

Jantjies wrote of the finding by the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport: “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” his statement reads.