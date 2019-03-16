Who said what after Wales beat Ireland to secure a championship clean sweep

All the reaction to Wales winning the Six Nations Grand Slam

A 25-7 win over Ireland in Cardiff delivered a Six Nations Grand Slam for Wales. Man of the Match Gareth Anscombe kicked 20 points in the victory.

The win also meant they lifted the Triple Crown and overtook the Irish to move into second in the world rankings – a rise from the tenth position they held when Warren Gatland took over in late 2007.

Anscombe joked during his post-match interview with the BBC that he’d need to get a leave of absence from Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill for training on Monday because the celebrations would last a couple of days rather than just Saturday night.

But what else was said after the Grand Slam triumph? Here’s all the reaction from the Principality Stadium…

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones: “I’ve been very fortunate to be involved in two previous ones (Grand Slams) in the championship. I’m just really proud as a small nation to to be able to do that.

“Pride is the word. To represent your country and your family and to try to show that. That’s what I said to the players – be proud to represent who you are and where you’re from.”

Wales coach Warren Gatland: “The boys thoroughly deserve it. Emotion plays a huge amount in games like this. I said beforehand it’s about them and their families and creating history – Grand Slams and things that can’t be taken away from you. I thought they were exceptional.

“We managed the game and nullified Ireland’s strengths – the scrum and the lineout, the runners they get momentum from. The youngsters have come through and shown real character.”

Ireland captain Rory Best: “They came out very hard and very fast. To get so quickly to a 10-0 margin behind, it puts pressure on you and pressure can do very strange things to you. We had to force it then really.”

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt: “I’d like to say hats off to Wales and to Gats. Twelve years as an international coach… I’ve done six and it’s damn-near killed me so I’m not sure how Gats has done 12! You could see what it meant to them when they were celebrating.

“Talking to Gats, we were talking about the extra 5% you get when you’re going for a Grand Slam. The belief you get from accumulating four wins.

“The score got away from us but performance-wise we weren’t as far off the mark as we were at the start of the championship. It’s not as disappointing as the one we started the championship with.”

