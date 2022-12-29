Warren Gatland is expected to finalise his coaching team in January

Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins part ways with Wales

The new Warren Gatland era with Wales has begun and the union are ringing the changes already, as assistant coaches Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins move on from their roles. The attack coach and defence and breakdown specialist, respectively, are out, but forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys will remain, as does long-serving kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

Warren Gatland returned for Wales after Wayne Pivac was sacked following a rough November, and Gatland is expected to finalise his coaching ticket early in the new year, ahead of the Six Nations and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Wales chief executive Steve Phillips said: “The very nature of a change-over at the helm of a national team brings with it the possibility for change and evolution elsewhere in the back room staff.

“I know both Stephen and Gethin understand this part of the process and they should be commended for the good grace with which they have accepted the decision.

“We have appointed a very experienced and senior head coach, one of the best coaches in the world game and Wales’ most successful ever coach, and it is important to now ensure that he is afforded the very best opportunity to succeed.

“That means giving our maximum support as Warren seeks to build the right team around him – with the right blend of skills and character to suit his own style – to achieve success for Wales in the short amount of time available and we look forward to making further positive appointments in the New Year.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.