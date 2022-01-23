The Test centurion is now forging a successful coaching career

Stephen Jones: Ten things you should know about the Wales attack coach

Former Wales fly-half Stephen Jones was appointed attack coach of the national team in 2019…

Ten things you should know about Stephen Jones

1. Stephen Jones was born on 8 December 1977 in Aberystwyth, Wales.

As a player, he represented Llanelli, Scarlets, Clermont Auvergne, Wasps and Wales.

2. Jones represented the British & Irish Lions on two tours, 2005 to New Zealand and 2009 to South Africa, and won six caps with the team.

3. During his career he played centre and fly-half but his preferred position was No 10.

4. He is a Wales centurion, winning 104 caps for his country from 1998 to 2011. When he won his 101st cap against Namibia at RWC 2011, he became Wales’ most-capped player but that record has since been broken.

He has scored 917 points for Wales too – seven tries, 160 conversions, 198 penalties and seven drop-goals.

5. He was part of Wales Six Nations Grand Slam-winning sides of 2005 and 2008 while he helped coach Wales to the title in 2021 too.

6. He began his coaching career at Wasps in an attack role before moving to Scarlets as a backs coach. He then joined Wales as an attack coach in 2019.

7. Jones flew out to the 2019 Rugby World Cup to take over from Rob Howley after the latter’s involvement in rugby betting came to light.

He said of the experience: “It’s been manic, if I am honest. But what a wonderful welcome I have had from the boys and the management.

“I have worked with a number of the players and management before. The senior players were excellent – they took the helm and took the lead – which was great. I found out at home in Cardiff last week. I’d be on the school run now!”

8. In 2014, Jones was honoured at the National Eisteddfod in Llanelli by the Gorsedd of Bards for services to Wales.

9. He and wife Gwen have three sons together.

10. Jones can speak Welsh.

