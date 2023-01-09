Here is where you'll find Warren Gatland's 33-man squad

Wales Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Can Warren Gatland finally scratch that Rugby World Cup itch with Wales? The New Zealander is back in charge after Wayne Pivac was let go at the end of 2022.

And this is the best place to stay up to date with which players Gatland will entrust to try and bring home the trophy from France. His last involvement with Wales saw them finish fourth in Japan four years ago, can they go one better and make the final this time around?

There are plenty of selection conundrums for Gatland, not least who will be his captain for the global showpiece. But for every twist and turn, selection headache or surprise bolter – Rugby World have got you covered and you can find all the necessary information here.

And as of 2021, it was announced by World Rugby that World Cup squad sizes would be increased from 31 players to 33 for the showcase in France , as part of ongoing player-welfare initiatives. It was made that way alongside plans for there to be at least five days preparation for all matches, with the pool stages extended by a week.

Check out who made the cut, below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

This will be updated when the WRU announce the official Wales squad for France 2023.

Wales Rugby World Cup Pool

Wales have been drawn in Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Click here for the entire Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures list or read on for Wales’ games.

Sun 10 Sept Wales v Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux), 8pm

Sat 16 Sept Wales v Portugal (Stade de Nice, Nice), 4.45pm

Sun 24 Sept Wales v Australia (Parc OL, Lyon), 8pm

Sat 7 Oct Wales v Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes), 2pm

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

