Wayne Pivac has named a 34-man squad for Wales’ Tests against Canada and Argentina in July.

The squad, which will be captained by experienced centre Jonathan Davies, includes five uncapped players – Dragons back-row Taine Basham, Dragons lock Ben Carter, Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, Cardiff centre Ben Thomas and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.

Other notable inclusions are back-rower Josh Turnbull, whose most recent Test was in 2018, and scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who last played for Wales in 2014. Williams will compete for the No 9 shirt with Kieran Hardy and Tomos Williams.

Leigh Halfpenny is also in line to make his 100th Test appearance this summer. He currently sits on 99 caps – 95 for Wales and four for the British & Irish Lions – so he will reach three figures should he play in any of next month’s three fixtures.

The 2021 Six Nations champions play Canada on Saturday 3 July, then face a two-Test series against Argentina on 10 and 17 July, with all matches at the Principality Stadium.

Wales coach Pivac said: “It is great that we are able to select five uncapped players in the squad. It is an opportunity, much like the autumn campaign last year, to get these players into an environment and to expose them to Test-match preparation and in some cases Test-match rugby.

“This summer isn’t just about the uncapped players, it is also about internationals gaining more experience. It is a chance for them to get more starts and appearances under their belt and to step into leadership roles so it is going to be an important period for us.

“It is important we continue to build both depth and our game as we continue to RWC 2023.”

Wales squad for summer Tests 2021

Forwards

Taine Basham (Dragons)

Adam Beard (Ospreys)

James Botham (Cardiff Rugby)

Leon Brown (Dragons)

Ben Carter (Dragons)

Elliot Dee (Dragons)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)

Cory Hill (Cardiff Rugby)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby)

Rhodri Jones (Ospreys)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby)

Sam Parry (Ospreys)

Will Rowlands (Wasps)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys)

Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Backs

Hallam Amos (Cardiff Rugby)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, captain)

Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Rugby)

Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets)

Jonah Holmes (Dragons)

Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby)

Ioan Lloyd (Bristol Bears)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

Rhodri Williams (Dragons)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby)

