UPDATED: Wales squad for 2018 summer tour Wales have called up Worcester wing Josh Adams and Exeter prop Tomas Francis for the Argentina leg of the tour. The pair were originally selected in the squad but were withdrawn when Premiership Rugby refused to release them – and Bath lock Luke Charteris – for the South Africa match because it fell outside the international window. Adams comes in for Steff Evans, who suffered a knee injury in the 22-20 win over the Springboks, and Francis has been called up as cover for Samson Lee, who is receiving treatment for a lower back injury. Related: Five things we learnt from Wales v South Africa These aren’t the first injuries to affect the Wales squad. Cardiff Blues back-row Josh Turnbull was called up last week after Aaron Shingler was injured in the Scarlets’ Guinness Pro14 final defeat by Leinster. Ashton Hewitt, who was brought into the squad earlier in the month, has also been ruled out of the tour after suffering a shoulder injury in training. Hewitt, Aaron Wainwright and Rhodri Jones were called into the squad as replacements for Adams, Francis and Charteris. Josh Navidi has also been ruled out of the squad after dislocating his shoulder in Cardiff Blues’ European Challenge Cup win over Gloucester. Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams had been the only uncapped player in the 31-man Wales squad for their three-Test summer tour, but Wainwright’s addition doubles that tally. Dragons lock Cory Hill and Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins have been named co-captains for the trip, which sees Wales face the Springboks in Washington DC on 2 June, followed by Tests against Argentina on 9 June (San Juan) and 16 June (Santa Fe) on the subsequent Saturdays. LATEST RUGBY WORLD MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION DEALS “This summer is a great opportunity for this squad to build on their experience, get Test-match game time under their belt and face Rugby Championship opposition,” said Wales head coach Warren Gatland. “We’ve picked a squad of 31 to try to give players as much game time as possible. It shows the depth we have built in recent years that we have just one uncapped player in the squad in Tomos, but he has been in a number of squads so knows the environment well. “We’ve picked Cory and Ellis as co-captains; they are both leaders and have experience captaining at regional level, so this is an opportunity for them to build on that. This summer is another step on our 2019 RWC path and a great opportunity to build on recent campaigns.” Moriarty and North, who have both missed significant game time because of injuries, are the only players named who went on last summer’s Lions tour to New Zealand. The absence of experienced regulars such as Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens and Taulupe Faletau means Wales will be hard pressed to build on a largely successful Six Nations championship in which they finished runners-up to Ireland. But Gatland is rightly resting key personnel ahead of next year’s World Cup and the tour will provide crucial further evidence on such issues as who should wear Wales’ No 10 shirt in bigger battles ahead and whether Scarlets flanker James Davies can force his way into the reckoning after a promising Test debut. Gatland’s side have won their last two outings against South Africa, both in Cardiff, but a neutral venue in the US capital awaits for the opening tour clash. Wales have won five out of the last six meetings against Argentina, all of which were at the Principality Stadium. On home soil, the Rugby Championship side have won three of the last four Tests against Wales (in 2004 and 2006) and the visitors’ last tour series win against the Pumas came in 1999 with the side captained by Rob Howley and featuring Neil Jenkins as his half-back partner.



Wales squad for 2018 summer tour



Forwards

Rob Evans

Wyn Jones

Nicky Smith

Elliot Dee Tickets for all three Tests are available online. For more information visit www.wru.co.uk/eng/news/40766.php Rob EvansWyn JonesNicky SmithElliot Dee Ryan Elias Tomas Francis Rhodri Jones

Samson Lee

Dillon Lewis

Adam Beard

Bradley Davies

Seb Davies

Cory Hill (co-captain)

James Davies

Ellis Jenkins (co-captain)

Ross Moriarty Josh Turnbull

Aaron Wainwright



Backs Josh Adams Aled Davies

Gareth Davies

Tomos Williams

Gareth Anscombe

Rhys Patchell

Hadleigh Parkes

Owen Watkin

Scott Williams

Hallam Amos

Steff Evans George North

Tom Prydie