The ‘winner takes all’ Test is available on free-to-air TV in the UK

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch the series decider

After Wales and Argentina played out a 20-20 draw last weekend, whoever triumphs at the Principality Stadium today (kick-off 3pm) will win the two-Test series.

Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to his Wales line-up for this match, including giving Cardiff duo Jarrod Evans and Tomos Williams the reins at half-back.

The Pumas have named an unchanged pack but have had to reshuffle the back-line following Juan Cruz Mallía’s three-match ban. The full-back was sent off after 29 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Kieran Hardy last Saturday.

Here are how the two teams line up and below are details on how you can find a reliable live stream for the match.

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies (captain), Tom Rogers; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhodri Jones, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Santiago Chocobares, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni; Nicolás Sánchez, Tomás Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julián Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Facundo Gigena, Santiago Medrano, Tomás Lavanini, Matías Alemanno, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Juan Imhoff.

How to watch Wales v Argentina from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Wales v Argentina, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Lions live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the UK

You can watch Wales v Argentina on free-to-air TV in the UK as S4C have the broadcast rights. Coverage on the Welsh language channel will start at 2.30pm, with kick-off at 3pm – and English commentary is available.

If you’re in Wales, S4C is available on Sky channel 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104. If you’re in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, you’ll find S4C on Sky channel 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

The match will also be available to live stream via S4C Clic.

You can access the English commentary by pressing the red button or, if you have Virgin, press ‘info’ on your remote, scroll down to ‘audio’ and change the language to Welsh.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when this match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Argentina

In Argentina, you can watch los Pumas in action live on ESPN and ESPN Play. Kick-off is 11am Argentina time.

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport is showing Wales v Argentina in Australia, where kick-off is midnight on Saturday.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can test it out.

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The Wales v Argentina match will kick off at 2am on Sunday New Zealand time and will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Wales v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match (kick-off 4pm SA time) will be live on SuperSport’s Variety 2 channel, with coverage starting at 3.50pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.