The South African parts company with WRU by mutual agreement

Wales Women’s coach Warren Abrahams leaves role

Warren Abrahams is leaving his role as Wales Women’s head coach with immediate effect.

The South African took charge of both the 15s and sevens programmes in November last year but nine months later is parting company with the WRU by mutual agreement to pursue other ventures.

Abrahams said: “I am grateful to the WRU for this opportunity and I would like to thank the women’s management team and the players. I have enjoyed working in the women’s programme and I wish those involved well for the future.”

A WRU statement said Abrahams is departing with the “full blessing” of chief executive Steve Phillips.

However, it does leave Wales looking for a new head coach a little over a year out from the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Phillips said: “We would like to thank Warren for all that he has done for the Wales Women national squad in these very difficult times and we wish him well with his future endeavours.

“The international women’ game is an integral and growing area for the WRU. We will now move to find Warren’s replacement to ensure the necessary stability for the squad ahead of the World Cup in 2022.”

Abrahams’s departure from the women’s set-up follows that of Rachel Taylor, who resigned from her role as national skills coach in March – just four months after being appointed.

It is yet more disruption to a squad that was coached by Rowland Phillips between 2016 and 2019, a triumvirate of Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt in 2019-20, and then Abrahams this year.

Wales were thumped by France (53-0) and Ireland (45-0), and beaten 27-20 by Scotland, in this year’s truncated Women’s Six Nations, so big improvements are needed before the World Cup.

They have been drawn with hosts New Zealand, Australia and the Final Qualifier for the tournament, which has been moved from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

