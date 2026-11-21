Can lightning strike twice in Cardiff?

Watch Wales v Australia as the men in red look to prove that last weekend’s shock Nations Championship victory over the All Blacks was no flash in the pan.

An entire nation has been on a high after last Saturday’s heroics under the Principality Stadium roof, with that 35-28 win over New Zealand (Wales’ first in 73 years) already etched in legend. The question is, will the players have enough left in the tank to earn their fourth win in the competition tonight?

Luckily, Australia are not the All Blacks, and – after a promising start to the Les Kiss era, including a victory over the Springboks – are now on a run of four straight defeats. There are talented players throughout this Wallabies team but, with a home World Cup now less than a year away, it’s time to start delivering on that promise.

The match gets underway at 8.10pm GMT in Cardiff. Lucky fans in the UK, France, Ireland and the US can watch Wales v Australia for free, and the good news is that you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more, as well as a match preview and team line-ups.

Key information

Free live streams for Wales v Wallabies in the UK

Wales v Australia live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV4, with coverage starting at 7.15pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

The game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer if you’d prefer to watch with Welsh language commentary.

ITVX, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer are all free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the services. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Wales v Australia from anywhere

Being overseas doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the weekend’s Nations Championship action. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Wales v Wallabies wherever you are – it’s like you’re sitting at home on your own sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features. You can also save loads with NordVPN’s Black Friday discounts.

How to watch Wales v Wallabies for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Wales v Australia live streams for free in Ireland. Free coverage is available on both the Virgin Media Play streaming service and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Three.

Pre-match build-up starts at 8.00pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

Wales v Australia free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on the TF1+ streaming service.

French fans who are away from home but want to follow the action with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Wales v Wallabies live streams around the world

Australia: Stan Sport is showing Wales v Australia live streams down under. You’ll need a base Stan package (monthly fees start at $4.99 per month for a limited time) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer and loads more). Kick-off is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so you can watch the Wallabies in action over breakfast.

New Zealand: You can watch the side that shocked the All Blacks last weekend on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

South Africa: Rugby fans in South Africa need to head to subscription service SuperSport (available on DStv and streaming) to watch Wales v Wallabies live streams. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

United States: In the US you can watch Wales v Australia, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET/ 12.10pm PT this afternoon.

Wales v Australia match preview

Well, how do you follow that? You have to be in your late seventies to have any chance of remembering the last time Wales beat the All Blacks, and it’s going to be a long time before the 23 players who secured that famous 35-28 win have to buy their own drinks. Australia, however, will be a very different – and potentially more dangerous – opponent.

While nobody expected victory against New Zealand, Australia – on a four-game losing streak and just two places above Wales in the world rankings – should be beatable in Cardiff. But the big challenge for the players will be rising to the occasion after playing the game of their lives – built around a defensive display for the ages – last time out.

Head coach Steve Tandy has opted to change a winning side, making four changes to the XV that made history against the All Blacks. Josh Adams returns on the wing in place of Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Ben Carter comes in for Adam Beard in the second row, Aaron Wainwright takes Taine Basham’s place at No 8 and Alex Mann is preferred to James Botham (last week’s player of the match) at flanker.

Meanwhile, Australia boss Les Kiss has persisted with a backline still struggling for cohesion, while making five changes in his pack. There’s a new front row of Isaac Kalilea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper comes into the second row, and Carlo Tizzano gets the nod on the openside.

Wales v Australia line-ups and officials

Wales

15. Blair Murray

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Eddie James

12. Max Llewellyn

11. Josh Adams

10. Sam Costelow

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Archie Griffin

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Ben Carter

6. Alex Mann

7. Jac Morgan

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Taine Plumtree

20. Kane James

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Joe Hawkins

23. Louie Hennessey

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. Carter Gordon

9. Ryan Lonergan

1. Isaac Kailea

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Josh Canham

5. Tom Hooper

6. Rob Valetini

7. Carlo Tizzano

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Angus Bell

18. Allan Alaalatoa

19. Jeremy Williams

20. Fraser McReight

21. Kalani Thomas

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Filipo Daugunu

France’s Luc Ramos is the referee for tonight’s Cardiff clash, with Karl Dickson (England) and Jérémy Rozier (France) as his assistants. The TMO is another Frenchman, Eric Gauzins.

Read more: Check out Rugby World’s Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World

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