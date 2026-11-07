Lots of Welsh players are making a mark in this year’s Gallagher PREM. Can they bring that magic to the Principality Stadium?

Watch Wales v Japan as Steve Tandy’s legion of Gallagher PREM-based stars look to make a mark on the Nations Championship stage.

Once upon a time Wales would have expected to beat Japan comfortably, but these days – with just a couple of places separating the sides in the world rankings – they can’t afford to rest on their laurels. Two of Wales’ last four victories have come against the Brave Blossoms, but the likes of Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Tomos Williams still need to bring some of their impressive English league form to Cardiff.

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch Wales v Japan live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

How to watch Wales v Japan in the UK – live stream the game for free

Wales v Japan is available for free on both streaming service ITVX and terrestrial channel ITV1 in the UK. Coverage starts at 4.20pm GMT, kick-off is at 4.40pm.

If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

ITVX, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer are all free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the services. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Watch Wales v Japan from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of today’s packed Nations Championship fixture list. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Wales v Japan as if you were back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Wales v Japan free streams in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Wales v Japan for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 4.15pm GMT, ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

Stream Wales v Japan for FREE in France

If you’re on the other side of the Channel you can watch Wales v Japan live streams for free on both TMC and the TF1+ streaming service.

Wales v Japan coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with the action getting underway at 5.40pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other ways to watch Wales v Japan around the world

United States: In the US you can watch Wales v Japan, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET/ 8.40am PT this morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Wales v Japan. Tune in to the match from 6.40pm this evening.

New Zealand: In New Zealand you need to find Sky Sport on your EPG. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available) and kick-off is at 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Australia: Rugby fans on the other side of the Tasman Sea need to head to Stan Sport for Wales v Japan live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 3.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.