Watch Wales v Fiji live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Flying Fijians tackle Wales in a highly-anticipated Bordeaux battle in Pool C

These two countries have history in the Rugby World Cup – so make sure you watch a Wales v Fiji live stream to see a match whose outcome almost impossible to predict. This story will tell you how to watch the Rugby World Cup game wherever you are, including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Bordeaux is where the fireworks will explode in Pool C on Sunday 10 September, when the match kicks off at 8:00pm (BST). We’ve got all the information you need to follow the action, including details of how to tune in when you’re outside your country, and how you can use a VPN to watch Wales v Fiji FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

Wales can take a massive stride towards the quarter-finals with a victory but Fiji will take some stopping after securing a first-ever win against England in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match. Will there be a repeat of 2007 when Fiji shocked Wales in France with a 38-34 victory?

Make sure you do not miss out on a Wales v Fiji live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find out when the match is kicking off in your time zone.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Wales v Fiji which kicks off at 8:00pm (BST) on Sunday 10 September, with coverage starting at 7:15pm on ITV1.

All the matches can also be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Wales v Fiji: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from South Africa

SuperSport has got this match lined up for rugby fans in South Africa, with coverage starting at 8:15pm, ahead of the 9:00pm kick-off on Sunday 10 September.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. Wales v Fiji will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Coverage starts at 7:15pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from the USA

Wales v Fiji (kick-off 3:00pm ET, 12:00am PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from Australia

Wallaby fans in Australia will see their next two Pool C rivals go head to head in this Bordeaux battle and Stan Sport is the place to head, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

However, alarm clocks will need to be set early for a 5:00am kick-off on Monday 11 September, with coverage starting from 4:43am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from New Zealand

What better a way to start the week in New Zealand than a 7:00am kick off on Monday 11 September, with Sky Sport NZ showing this intriguing clash.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off for Wales v Fiji is at 9:00pm in France on Sunday 10 September.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia have the rights to show the World Cup and Wales v Fiji kicks off at 9:00pm local time.

Watch Wales v Fiji: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Wales v Fiji live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Wales v Fiji: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 5:00am (AEST), Monday 11 September

New Zealand: 7:00am (NZST), Monday 11 September

France: 9:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.