Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from anywhere

For those hoping to watch the Rugby World Cup all over the world, here are the details

It will be the tenth Rugby World Cup, when things kick off on 8 September 2023 in Paris – and we will be spoilt right from the off as hosts France take on the All Blacks.

It’s set to be a phenomenal World Cup, with 48 matches to enjoy. But you might be wondering where best to watch the action. Or perhaps it’s better to saw, how best to catch the action, wherever you are in the world.

So we’ve looked at the best way to watch the Rugby World Cup, anywhere on the planet.

Live stream Rugby World Cup for FREE in the UK

Once again ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences.

Which means that all the matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you want to watch the World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sports, as they have the exclusive rights to show Rugby World Cup matches and the streaming platform should show all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

World Cup live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ once again have the rights to show the Rugby World Cup.

RWC live stream: How to watch from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sublicensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well.

In Italy, Rai have the rights to show the World Cup.

RWC live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

World Cup live stream: How to watch from the USA

For those who live in the United States, the official broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.