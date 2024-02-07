Why is Dan Biggar not playing for Wales in the Six Nations?

The fly-half isn't part of Warren Gatland's squad for this year's Six Nations - here's why

Dan Biggar is one of the most decorated players in the Wales rugby history, having been capped for his country more than 100 times.

His 112 appearances in red puts him fourth on the all-time list behind only Alun Wyn Jones (158), Gethin Jenkins (129) and George North (118).

The fly-half is also one of only four men to score more than 600 points for Wales. In fact, Biggar’s tally of 621 means he trails only Neil Jenkins (1,049), Stephen Jones (917) and Leigh Halfpenny (801).

His name is synonymous with Welsh rugby and he is one of the most well-known players in the world, so some may be wondering why he isn’t playing in the 2024 Six Nations.

Why is Biggar not playing for Wales?

The simple reason is that the 34-year-old decided to retire from international rugby following last year’s World Cup.

Biggar announced the surprising news ahead of the sport’s showpiece event, which got underway in Paris in September of last year.

Writing in a Mail on Sunday column, Biggar said: “I’ve decided to call time on my Wales career after the World Cup. It’s 15 years since I turned up to my first camp and it feels like the right time to walk away.

“I’ve always wanted to stop on my own terms. If I don’t retire myself then I know I will get pushed out eventually. Sam Costelow is coming through – it’s his moment now. I have seen so many great players get phased out by injury or selection and I didn’t want that to happen to me.”

Wales came into the tournament in a period of transition and on their worst run of form for more than a decade but progressed out of their group and into the quarter-finals.

However, after taking an early lead against Argentina, Los Pumas produced a brilliant comeback to win 27-19 and book a semi-final showdown with the All Blacks.

In the aftermath of that disappointing defeat, an emotional Biggar said: “Hopefully people will remember me for being passionate and caring about every moment.

“I didn’t think I would be particularly emotional – I almost thought I would be relieved – but there is definitely a bit of sadness. I am definitely going to miss it in the months and years to come.

“I think it will be raw for a couple of days, maybe a couple of weeks, but when I reflect back on my career hopefully I will be fairly pleased with what I have done.”

His international career may be over, but the fly-half is still a prominent figure on the club scene and plays for Toulon, having joined the French Top 14 side in November 2022 from Northampton Saints.

