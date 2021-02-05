Where to find the best deals on the kits that all Six Nations teams will be wearing in the 2021 championship

Best Deals on Six Nations Kits

The 2021 championship sees an array of jerseys that were released for last year’s Autumn Nations Cup by each nation’s respective manufacturer. Support your nation from home with the best stash each nation has to offer as they fight it out for glory across February and March.

There are loads of different types and styles of jerseys to choose from for every nation, but here you’ll find our pick of the best deals available on all Six Nations kits for the 2021 championship. We’ve made decisions easy by providing you with this definitive guide.

Umbro England 150th Anniversary Rugby Shirt

+ Retro style

+ Different design to the regular England 2020/21 kit so offers something different

+ Clean design with O2 logo moved to the sleeve

England kick off their campaign at Twickenham against Scotland on Saturday 6 February in the Calcutta Cup. To celebrate 150 years since the first ever fixture was played between the two nations, Umbro have created an anniversary shirt that will be worn on a one-off occasion.

The 02 logo has moved to the sleeve to create design on the front of the jersey. The rose is also larger and in a different style to the one currently seen on the England kit.

Umbro England 2020/21 Replica Home

+ Looks very similar to version worn by the pros

+ Looser fit for comfort

+ Multi-layered tonal pattern adds depth to classic England look

After seven years with rugby mainstay Canterbury, England jumped ship to British kit supplier Umbro for the Autumn internationals – Umbro has a long history with rugby, having supplied various test teams in the 70s and 80s, including the British & Irish Lions.

The first England shirt Umbro have designed, Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup glory heralded in the first England shirt Umbro designed at the back of 2020, with Owen Farrell and co aiming for a repeat of their success in the same shirt. This shirt is similar to what the national team will be wearing, right down to the multi-layered tonal pattern of the body fabric.

Macron Scotland 2020/21 Replica Home

+ Gold touches celebrate first international match

+ Tartan pattern on lower back

+ Modern take on classic collar

Macron and Scotland have been together since 2013, and in that time the brand has provided the men in blue with some of the most ‘classic’ looking test designs that we’ve seen in many a year, and the 2020/21 version is no exception.

With a classic fold-over collar reinvented for the modern era and the classic blend of blue and white, it could be a shirt from a bygone age, and that’s with good reason – the flashes of gold on sleeves and collar placket are there to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first ever international rugby match, which was held between England and Scotland in 1871.

Canterbury Ireland Pro Home

+ 3D Injection Moulded IRFU crest

+ Vapodri fabric offers excellent moisture wicking

+ Stretch collar for improved comfort

Ireland recently signed a new long-term deal with Canterbury, who they have been with since 2016, and marked the occasion by revealing the brand new home jersey that the men in green will wear this year.

The shirt features a striking black and green pattern across the body, which is said to represent “strength, power and unity” and continues the trend of recent Irish jerseys being some of the most bold and unconventional in the Test arena.

Macron Wales 2020/21 Home Replica

+ Dragon motif and hexagonal pattern just like pro shirt

+ WRU ‘shield’ badge just like test jerseys

+ Relaxed fit compared to test design

For 2020/21, Wales ended their 12-year association with Under Armour over the summer, and have switched to Italian brand Macron in a seven-year deal.

The new shirt drew comparisons with Liverpool’s current home shirt, but that hasn’t stopped fans proclaiming it one of the nicest Wales shirts in years – beware Macron’s cycling jersey-inspired sizing, however, you’ll almost certainly want to size up a bit from your normal kit size.

Le Coq Sportif France 2020/21 Replica Home

+ Retro FFR logo

+ Two-tone effect

+ Tricolore touches

France’s stylish 2020/21 home jersey comes straight from French sporting institution Le Coq Sportif, and the brand certainly has a different take on rugby shirt design than many other suppliers. Note the interesting two-fabric approach giving the shirt its two-tone effect for example.

It’s also unbelievably stylish, from the subtle tricolore striping that runs down one sleeve, the diagonal stitching down the side vents, or indeed that gloriously retro FFR crest, this certainly stands out from the crowd.

Falling at the final hurdle in 2020 in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup, Les Bleus will be hoping to dispel some demons from this kit in 2021.

Macron Italy 2020/21 Home Shirt

+ Tonal pinstriped pattern

+ Unique collar design

+ Subtle Italian flag motifs throughout

The Azzuri continually sport some of the best-looking jerseys in all of rugby and their 2020/21 jersey is no exception, with this classic light blue number accented with white and subtle Italian flag touches on the back of the jersey and on the collar.

The shirt also features a striking and unique collar design, and a rather lovely, subtle double-pinstriped pattern that runs through the front and back of the design.

