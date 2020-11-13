Wear your colours with pride in our pick of the best international rugby shirts to wear this season.

Best International Rugby Shirts 2020

International rugby is the pinnacle of the sport, and a chance for fans of all rugby-playing nations to show their national pride by donning their national jersey whether they’re at home, in the pub or on the terraces.

There are loads of different types and styles of jerseys to choose from for every nation, but here you’ll find our pick of the very best rugby jerseys for 2020 and beyond.

Umbro England Rugby 2020/21 Home Replica

+ Looks very similar to version worn by the pros

+ Looser fit for comfort

+ Multi-layered tonal pattern adds depth to classic England look

After seven years with rugby mainstay Canterbury, England jumped ship to British kit supplier Umbro for the Autumn internationals – Umbro might be more famous for their soccer pedigree, but the brand has a long history with rugby, having supplied various test teams in the 70s and 80s, including the British & Irish Lions.

Their first England shirt is as clean and classic as you’d expect, and this shirt is a close cousin to what Owen Farrell and co will be wearing this Autumn, right down to the multi-layered tonal pattern of the body fabric.

Buy now from Umbro for £56

Buy now from England Rugby Store for £56

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £70

Canterbury Ireland Pro Home

+ 3D Injection Moulded IRFU crest

+ Vapodri fabric offers excellent moisture wicking

+ Stretch collar for improved comfort

Ireland recently signed a new long-term deal with Canterbury, who they have been with since 2016, and marked the occasion by revealing the brand new home jersey that the men in green will wear this year.

The shirt features a striking black and green pattern across the body, which is said to represent “strength, power and unity” and continues the trend of recent Irish jerseys being some of the most bold and unconventional in the Test arena.

Buy now from Canterbury for £70

Macron Wales 2020/21 Home Replica

+ Dragon motif and hexagonal pattern just like pro shirt

+ WRU ‘shield’ badge just like test jerseys

+ Relaxed fit compared to test design

For 2020/21, Wales ended their 12-year association with Under Armour over the summer, and have switched to Italian brand Macron in a seven-year deal.

The new shirt drew comparisons with Liverpool’s current home shirt, but that hasn’t stopped fans proclaiming it one of the nicest Wales shirts in years – beware Macron’s cycling jersey-inspired sizing, however, you’ll almost certainly want to size up a bit from your normal kit size.

Buy from Lovell Rugby for £70

Buy now from JD Sports for £70

Macron Italy 2020/21 Home Shirt

+ Tonal pinstriped pattern

+ Unique collar design

+ Subtle Italian flag motifs throughout

The Azzuri continually sport some of the best-looking jerseys in all of rugby and their 2020/21 jersey is no exception, with this classic light blue number accented with white and subtle Italian flag touches on the back of the jersey and on the collar.

The shirt also features a striking and unique collar design, and a rather lovely, subtle double-pinstriped pattern that runs through the front and back of the design.

Buy from JD Sports for £70

Adidas New Zealand All Blacks 2019/20 Home Test Shirt

+ Made using seamless woven technology

+ Adidas triaxle fabric for enhanced durability

+ Raw elastic fit collar and sleeve cuffs for comfort

The All Blacks jersey is the most iconic design in rugby, and one of the most instantly recognisable in sport. For that reason long-term kit supplier Adidas doesn’t mess around too much with the formula… at least on the surface.

But the really clever stuff is under the hood, where the All Blacks get the full benefit of the R&D department of the world’s second-biggest sportswear brand to create what is very likely the most advanced rugby shirt on the planet. So a closer look reveals a shirt woven together by machine to remove any friction-producing seams, Adidas’ unique ‘triaxle’ fabric for ultimate strength and comfort, and super durable heat-applied logos. This is a test-fit jersey however, so you may want to size-up if you’re not comfortable with the skin-tight look!

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £55

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £85

Macron Scotland 2020/21 Replica Home

+ Gold touches celebrate first international match

+ Tartan pattern on lower back

+ Modern take on classic collar

Macron and Scotland have been together since 2013, and in that time the brand has provided the men in blue with some of the most ‘classic’ looking test designs that we’ve seen in many a year, and the 2020/21 version is no exception.

With a classic fold-over collar reinvented for the modern era and the classic blend of blue and white, it could be a shirt from a bygone age, and that’s with good reason – the flashes of gold on sleeves and collar placket are there to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first ever international rugby match, which was held between England and Scotland in 1871.

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £60

Buy now from JD Sports for £70

ASICS Australia 2020/21 Home Shirt

+ Classic green and gold design

+ Subtle embedded pattern for modern look

+ Flat lock seams to prevent chafing

The green and gold of the Wallabies has seen plenty of interesting and inventive twists over the years, but for 2020 designer ASICS has kept things pretty classic, though not without a modern twist.

So the classic green collar now has an angular low profile design, while the gold fades from yellow to a darker shade thanks to an interesting sublimated pattern in the fabric.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £108

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £86

Le Coq Sportif France 2020/21 Replica

+ Retro FFR logo

+ Two-tone effect

+ Tricolore touches

France’s stylish 2020/21 home jersey comes straight from French sporting institution Le Coq Sportif, and the brand certainly has a different take on rugby shirt design than many other suppliers. Note the interesting two-fabric approach giving the shirt its two-tone effect for example.

It’s also unbelievably stylish, from the subtle tricolore striping that runs down one sleeve, the diagonal stitching down the side vents, or indeed that gloriously retro FFR crest, this certainly stands out from the crowd.

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £68

