New year health kick? Here’s a look at the best fitness equipment offers
Best Rugby Fitness Deals – January Sales Offers
As attention turns to the new year, many people will be setting health and fitness goals.
Whether your new year’s resolutions involve simply trying to be more active in 2022 or embarking on a major challenge like a marathon, gadgets and equipment can help those goals to be achieved.
A fitness watch allows you to keep track of your step count if you decide to walk to the local rugby club to watch games or you may want some home gym equipment to help you get fitter for matches outside of training. And check out our guide to rugby strength and conditioning if you want some tips.
The festive sales can be a great place to take advantage of reduced prices on such gear and here is a round-up of the best offers available.
Lets Band Resistance Bands Pro Set | Save £12 at ProDirect
Was £60 Now £48
Billed as ‘gym in a box’, this set of five resistance bands are great for bodyweight workouts and the set comes with a DVD and training guide for different exercise routines, whether you’re a beginner or experienced.
Pro Fitness 18kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Box Set | Save £20 at Argos
Was £49.99 Now £29.99
If you like to work out with weights, this set is nearly half price. The dumbbells are easy to assemble and the weight plates included are four 2.5kg and four 1.25kg, so you can vary it depending on how you’re feeling. Plus, the set comes in a convenient case.
Umbro Pro Runner Trainers | Save £20 at Umbro
Was £60 Now £40
It’s important to have the right footwear when starting a new fitness regime and these running shoes from Umbro are lightweight while offering support. With a black, white and metallic colourway, they will also go with everything.
Fitbit inspire 2 Fitness Tracker | Save £30 at Fitbit
Was £89.99 Now £59.99
Available in three colours (black, lunar white and desert rose), this wearable gadget tracks your heart rate and activity. It’s easy to use, has up to ten day days of battery life and this deal includes one-year Fitbit Premium membership.
Opti Air Cross Trainer | Save £50 at Argos
Was £129.99 Now £79.99
Cross trainers are great for helping you work your legs and arms and this one is compact (H151cm, W63cm, D92cm), too, so it won’t take up too much space. It has an air resistance system while you can keep track of speed, calories, distance etc on the console.
Bigzzia Magnetic Rowing Machine | Save £20 at Amazon
Was £199.99 Now £179.99
This rowing machine has 16 different levels of magnetic resistance depending how challenging you want your workout to be. The monitor displays time, distance, calories and so on.
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch | Save £80 at Fitbit
Was £279.99 Now £199.99
Fitbit describes this as its “most advanced health smartwatch”. The watch features sensors that track activity and sleep and the company claim it can also help manage stress. You can take Bluetooth calls and get text notifications via the watch too.
Pro Fitness Aerobic Exercise Bike | Save £100 at Argos
Was £349.99 Now £249.99
Pedal power! There are a growing number of former pro rugby players who have taken up cycling and if an exercise bike appeals to you there are big savings to be had here. This bike, with adjustable seat and handlebar, operates with a magnetic resistance system.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones | Save £101 at Amazon
Was £350 Now £249
Music can be a great motivator when doing exercise and you can save more than 28% on this noise-cancelling Sony pair. They have 30 hours of battery life and you can avoid getting tangled in any cables because they’re wireless.
Garmin Fenix 5s Plus Smartwatch | Save £114 at ProDirect
Was £570 Now £456
Save 20% on this GPS watch that counts your steps, tracks your heart rate and monitors your sleep as well as having navigation features. Plus, you can store up to 500 songs to play via Bluetooth headphones and receive emails and texts on the watch.
