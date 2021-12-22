New year health kick? Here’s a look at the best fitness equipment offers

Best Rugby Fitness Deals – January Sales Offers

As attention turns to the new year, many people will be setting health and fitness goals.

Whether your new year’s resolutions involve simply trying to be more active in 2022 or embarking on a major challenge like a marathon, gadgets and equipment can help those goals to be achieved.

A fitness watch allows you to keep track of your step count if you decide to walk to the local rugby club to watch games or you may want some home gym equipment to help you get fitter for matches outside of training. And check out our guide to rugby strength and conditioning if you want some tips.

The festive sales can be a great place to take advantage of reduced prices on such gear and here is a round-up of the best offers available.

Best Rugby Fitness Deals – January Sales Offers

Lets Band Resistance Bands Pro Set | Save £12 at ProDirect

Was £60 Now £48

Billed as ‘gym in a box’, this set of five resistance bands are great for bodyweight workouts and the set comes with a DVD and training guide for different exercise routines, whether you’re a beginner or experienced. View Deal

Fitbit inspire 2 Fitness Tracker | Save £30 at Fitbit

Was £89.99 Now £59.99

Available in three colours (black, lunar white and desert rose), this wearable gadget tracks your heart rate and activity. It’s easy to use, has up to ten day days of battery life and this deal includes one-year Fitbit Premium membership. View Deal

Opti Air Cross Trainer | Save £50 at Argos

Was £129.99 Now £79.99

Cross trainers are great for helping you work your legs and arms and this one is compact (H151cm, W63cm, D92cm), too, so it won’t take up too much space. It has an air resistance system while you can keep track of speed, calories, distance etc on the console. View Deal

Bigzzia Magnetic Rowing Machine | Save £20 at Amazon

Was £199.99 Now £179.99

This rowing machine has 16 different levels of magnetic resistance depending how challenging you want your workout to be. The monitor displays time, distance, calories and so on. View Deal

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch | Save £80 at Fitbit

Was £279.99 Now £199.99

Fitbit describes this as its “most advanced health smartwatch”. The watch features sensors that track activity and sleep and the company claim it can also help manage stress. You can take Bluetooth calls and get text notifications via the watch too. View Deal

Pro Fitness Aerobic Exercise Bike | Save £100 at Argos

Was £349.99 Now £249.99

Pedal power! There are a growing number of former pro rugby players who have taken up cycling and if an exercise bike appeals to you there are big savings to be had here. This bike, with adjustable seat and handlebar, operates with a magnetic resistance system. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones | Save £101 at Amazon

Was £350 Now £249

Music can be a great motivator when doing exercise and you can save more than 28% on this noise-cancelling Sony pair. They have 30 hours of battery life and you can avoid getting tangled in any cables because they’re wireless. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5s Plus Smartwatch | Save £114 at ProDirect

Was £570 Now £456

Save 20% on this GPS watch that counts your steps, tracks your heart rate and monitors your sleep as well as having navigation features. Plus, you can store up to 500 songs to play via Bluetooth headphones and receive emails and texts on the watch. View Deal

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.