The best rugby hoodies to buy to keep you warm whether you’re at training, cheering your team on or just wanting to rep your love of the game when you pop to the shops.

Best rugby hoodies 2020

Hoodies are one of the most essential and versatile staples in your wardrobe, and if you’re a rugby player or fan that counts double. Whether you’re using it to keep warm before and after training on a cold weekday evening, or cheering your team on from the sidelines (even if we’re not able to indulge that pastime at the moment) the warmth and comfort of a hooded sweatshirt really is hard to beat.

It’s no surprise then that pretty much every rugby-focussed brand and team offers a selection of zip and non-zip hoodies for you to choose from. Here are the best ones – some team, some general – for you to choose from.

Best rugby hoodies 2020

Canterbury Thermoreg Full Zip Hoodie

+ Thermoreg tech keeps you warm while wicking sweat

+ Quick drying and lightweight

– No zips on pockets

Canterbury’s Thermoreg technology is designed specifically for rugby players to wear when training or supporting, and as such this full-zip hoodie will keep you plenty warm thanks to the fleece-lined inner, even though the garment itself is very lightweight.

The Thermoreg tech will also wick moisture away from the skin, so you wont stay cold and damp if you throw it on after a tough training session, and the fabric itself is quick-drying. The only drawback is the non-zip pockets, which could be an issue if you like to keep keys, wallets, etc in there while you’re training.

Buy now from Canterbury for £31

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £35

Adidas ZNE Fast Release Hoodie

+ Fast release zip

+ Sweat-wicking Climalite fabric

– High funnel neck won’t be for everyone

Adidas are one of the few blue-chip sports brands that still have a heavy presence in rugby union, and this ZNE hoodie ticks a lot of boxes for those who want something to throw on before and after training. For starters the quick-release zip makes it easy to tear off the jacket at the start of a session, while the Climalite fabric means that it’ll wick sweat away from your body when your pull it on afterwards.

It’s also stylish and subtle, and will keep you warm thanks to its double-knit cotton/poly mix – the only thing that might put some off is the high funnel neck, which will keep you sheltered from the elements for sure, but might be a bit annoying if you prefer wearing it done up as a matter of course.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £60

Buy now from Adidas for £69.95

Macron Wales 20/21 Full Zip Hoodie

+ Same as Wales players wear

+ Stretch-fit hood and ribbed cuffs

– Design won’t be for everyone

Wales signed up with Macron in the offseason and as such the men in red have a whole new range of on and off-field gear including this striking new hoodie, which is identical to what the Wales players are currently wearing in training.

The design features various tweaks to keep the pros performing their best, including a stretch-fit hood and elasticated sleeve cuffs to ensure that you stay as warm as possible whatever the weather. Of course the striking black and red pattern on the sleeves might not be to everyone’s tastes.

Buy now from JD Sports for £60

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £51

Canterbury Training Hoodie

+ Over-head design

+ Lightweight Vapodri material

– Not as warm as some

If you’re not keen on zip hoodies, the classic over-the-head design is another excellent option, and this training hoodie from Canterbury is designed to offer you the comfort and convenience of the classic kangaroo-pocket design but with some tweaks specifically for the rugby player.

So instead of heavy-duty cotton it’s made from Canterbury’s moisture-wicking Vapodri material, meaning that it dries quickly , while also being very lightweight. It’s definitely not as warm as some of the other double-knit designs here, but it’s plenty comfy and warm for actually wearing to train or work out in.

Buy now from Sports Direct for £33.99

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £34

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Adidas Chiefs Super Rugby 2020 Hooded Sweat

+ Half-zip design

+ Fleece lined

– Half-zip might not be for everyone

Super Rugby Aotearoa captivated the rugby world when it became the first pro rugby league to return following the Covid-19 outbreak, and the New Zealand-only competition won many new fans all over the globe as a result, and what better way to show off your rugby hipsterism than with some genuine Super Rugby stash?

This hoodie is an interesting on. A half-zip design that offers the versatility of the zip mixed with the warmth and big kangaroo pocket of a classic hoodie design. It’s a halfway house that some might find a bit odd, but we really like the ease of on/off that the half-zip offers.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £55

Canterbury British and Irish Lions Full Zip Hoodie

+ Vapodri technology

+ Zip pockets

– Funnel neck can get in the way

The Lions will head to South Africa next year during the Southern Hemisphere winter, and so the players are going to need a good warm hoodie to keep them comfortable when they’re training, and this new full-zip design will certainly tick a load of boxes, for the players and for you.

Like the other Canterbury hoodies on show here, it uses the Vapodri moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and your temperature regulated, but it also adds the extra bonus of zip cuffs, a more robust hood and of course that all-important Lions branding. The only downside, as with many of the hoodies here, is the funnel neckline, which can prove irritating if you’re not sheltering from the elements.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £63

Buy now from Canterbury for £70

Le Coq Sportif France 20/21 Supporters Hoodie

+ Stylish off-field look

+ Stretch cotton design for added comfort

– Doesn’t offer performance benefits of other options here

While most of the hoodies on show here can be worn in a rugby environment or just as casual attire, this one is probably not what you’re going to want to wear to training, but that’s okay because it’s almost certainly the most stylish and classy design of the lot.

Sporting the new retro France rugby crest, with lovely little touches like a tricolore tag on the hood and LCS logo on the sleeve, it’s a lovely classic design, and it’s cotton stretch design is warm and comfortable to boot. Even if you’re not a France fan, it’s easy to appreciate this timelessly classic design.

Buy now from Pro:Direct Rugby for £55

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £65

Adidas Māori All Black Graphic Hoodie

+ Unique Māori graphic

+ Made using Primegreen recycled materials

– Not for shrinking violets

The Māori All Blacks jerseys have become some of the most striking and meaningful designs in rugby, and the wider Māori training range now gives fans the chance to celebrate the wonderful designs in a hoodie that also has been made using Primegreen recycled performance materials, making it an eco-friendly choice too.

The flowing pattern on the sleeves and side panels was created by renowned artist Dave Burke and All Blacks’ Māori Cultural Adviser Luke Crawford, and tells a story of devotion to team-mates and the cause, while the red on the sleeves and hood is a sacred Māori colour. It’s not exactly demure, but then that’s the point.

Buy now from Adidas for £54.95

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £55

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Please follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.