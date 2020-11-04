The best rugby jerseys to buy to support your team from the sofa or the stands

The Best Rugby Jerseys 2020

With international rugby back on our screens for the first time since March, there’s never been a better time to wear your colours and support your team, even if we’re having to do that from our homes instead of Twickenham or the Principality Stadium for the time being.

And there are plenty of options for fans who perhaps don’t want to don a full-on replica jersey, and instead invoke the spirit of an era of rugby long gone, where cotton shirts, long sleeves and folding collars were the order of the day, and the cut of the design was a little more, shall we say, forgiving for those of us who don’t spend every spare moment down the gym…

These ‘classic’ shirts as they’re often known are also much easier to get away with in scenarios where you might feel a little out of place wearing a proper replica jersey, and many of the official ones borrow cool design cues from the on-field jersey. Let’s take a look at the best rugby jerseys to buy for you…

Umbro England 2020/21 Classic Home

+ Loose fitting cotton design

+ Inspired by the test jersey

– Prominent main sponsor

For many fans even the looser fitting polyester replica jerseys are still not what they want from a rugby shirt – whether it’s for tradition or just pure comfort, for some fans a cotton long-sleeved design is all that will do.

And that’s where this new Umbro England Classic shirt comes in, with the basic vibe of the on-pitch version recreated in classic jersey style, complete with a proper old school collar, long sleeves and that all-important red rose.

Canterbury Ireland 2019/20 Rugby Vapodri Classic Home

+ Two-tone classic collar

+ Moisture-wicking Vapodri material

– Last season’s jersey

If you’re after a more casual Ireland jersey and you don’t mind it being a little out of date, then last season’s Vapodri Classic home jersey might very well be the perfect option for you, and is still widely available at many retailers.

Unlike most other ‘classic’ shirts, the Ireland shirt is made of Vapodri material, meaning it offers the moisture-wicking benefits of an artificial fabric with the feel of cotton, and the two-tone collar is certainly a bit different too.

Macron Scotland 2020/21 Cotton SS Replica

+ Subtle sponsor logos

+ Tartan rear panel

– Short sleeves not the most classic look

Macron takes a different tactic with its classic jerseys than other suppliers, and it’s one we think will go down well with more traditionally minded fans that don’t love the giant sponsor logos across the front of modern test jerseys.

Instead, this cotton short-sleeve design shifts the main sponsor up into a small area below the crest, giving it a much more old-school look than many other cotton jerseys.

Macron Wales 2020/21 Classic LS Replica

+ Minimalist main sponsor for more classic look

+ Classic long sleeve design with fold-over collar

– Dragon detail might not be for everyone

As with Scotland’s Macron cotton replica jersey, the Wales option takes the smart move of minimising the sponsor logo for a more subtle look, and if anything looks even more restrained than its Scottish counterpart.

Like the Scotland shirt it’s also available in long- and short-sleeved flavours, with the the big difference from the test jersey being the welcome presence of an old-school collar to complete the retro look, it sports all the design touches of the on-field jersey, including the polarising massive embossed dragon on the rear.

Adidas All Blacks 2019/20 Supporter Jersey

+ Sleek, classic look

+ Details from test jersey

– Short sleeves not to everyone’s taste

The All Blacks jersey is the most iconic in all of rugby, and one of the most recognisable jerseys in sport, but Adidas’s super hi-tech approach to New Zealand’s on-field jerseys in recent years certainly aren’t trying to win over traditionalists in the style stakes, but that’s what this supporter’s design is for.

A classic black rugby jersey with an old-fashioned fold over collar is good for everyone, and while fans of long sleeves are out of luck here, it’s still a very classy number, though the thin white stripe around the collar (designed to ape the similar effect on the 2019/20 All Blacks on-field jersey) might not be for everyone.

ASICS South Africa Springboks Premium Long Sleeve Shirt

The Boks became one of the feel-good stories of 2019 as they turned around two years of terrible form to capture the Rugby World Cup under the leadership fo Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi, and this official long-sleeved jersey is a fittingly restrained way for fans to continue to cheer on the Boks wherever and whenever they might be playing next.

Produced by Japanese brand ASICS, this shirt keeps things as traditional as you like with the iconic dark green jersey paired with a 70s-style large gold button-up collar. The maker’s logo and the SA Rugby and Springbok logos are all stitched on, so you know this is a jersey designed to be a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Gilbert Barbarians Heritage Long Sleeve Shirt

+ Iconic hooped design

+ BaBaas values sleeve detail

– Real danger you’ll get called up for the squad if you wear it

The Barbarians concept is one of the most unique and wonderful things about rugby union, and while recent events haven’t been wonderful for the Babaas’ credibility, the invitational side’s swashbuckling style has created some of the most memorable and exhilarating moments in the history of the sport.

The Baa-Baas are currently supplied by Gilbert and this classic jersey brings to mind all those classic Barbarians tries we’ve watched a thousand times on YouTube. A lovely touch is the legend, ‘Flair, Courage, Spirit, Passion’ on the sleeves – the Barbarians ethos in a nutshell.

