The best rugby kit for you, whether its for training or matchday this is the essential gear you need to perform your best every time

Best Rugby Kit 2020

So many of us have spent our rugby lives training away in hand-me-down, swapped or match-worn kit. Which is lovely, but sometimes you need some fresh threads.



Whether we’re talking training jerseys, shorts, baselayers, socks or something to keep you warm down the park, below you’ll find all the best rugby kit you’ll need to keep warm, dry and at peak performance.

Adidas 3-Stripes Fitted Jersey

+ Streamlined look

+ Triaxle fabric pattern

– Not very exciting visually

Modelled heavily on the jersey worn by the mighty All Blacks between 2016 and 2018, this jersey features the same ‘triaxle’ fabric pattern as that design – which purportedly gave that shirt increased strength and stretchiness over traditional fabrics, and also a ribbed adaptive collar that will sit on your neckline comfortably while being harder to grip.

It’s not the most visually exciting jersey to wear to training, that’s for sure, but it’s clean, classic, and if it’s good enough for the All Blacks…

Canterbury Evader Jersey

+ Identical shirt to those worn at RWC2019

+ Two-tone design

– Asymmetrical back and front won’t be for everyone

The Evader jersey is identical to the template that was developed by Canterbury for teams at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, including England, Ireland and Japan, and remains the brand’s most cutting-edge design, as worn by Ireland in the upcoming Six Nations, as well as the Ospreys in the Pro14.

This sleek design features two-tone elements, including on the elasticated wrapover collar, sleeves, and on the bottom of the jersey where the back and front sections join. The back is dropped compared to the front, which stops it riding up when you’re over the ball, but might not be to everyone’s visual tastes.

Adidas 3-Stripes Rugby Shorts

+ Ventilated panels to keep you cool

+ Soft-touch fabric for extra comfort

– Sizing runs small

A good pair of rugby shorts has to balance being hard-wearing and rugged enough not to tear or stretch in the tackle, but also flexible enough to allow the full range of movement whether you’re stepping, packing down in the scrum or jumping for the high ball.

These 3-Stripes Shorts offer hard-wearing tough fabric in the main, but with some handy Climacool ventilation panels in key areas to ensure that you’re keeping your temperature regulated from the first whistle until the end of the game.

Canterbury Professional Cotton Rugby Shorts

+ Comfort of cotton

+ Hard-wearing and rugged design

– Won’t moisture-wick like artificial fabric

If you prefer the more traditional feel of a cotton shirt compared to more modern polyester-based fabrics, these all-cotton shorts from Canterbury might be for you, especially as the hard-wearing woven fabric means they’ll stand up to plenty of punishment.

They’ve got an elasticated waistband, but don’t expect a great deal of give from the fabric itself, and it won’t dry out or wick moisture like an artificial fabric either.

Trusox Mid Calf Crew Socks

+ Patented grip technology

+ Superior moisture wicking

– Not strictly ‘rugby’ socks

Owen Farrell, Conor Murray, Rhys Webb and Finn Russell can’t be wrong, right? Well those are just four of the top-flight professionals who are so convinced by Trusox’s patented grip technology that they have them sewn on to the bottom of their team socks.

The grip material on the ankle and sole of the socks claims to lock your foot and boot in place allowing for maximum power transfer when you’re changing direction, and making the days of your feet or socks slipping around in your boot a thing of the past.

Under Armour ColdGear Armour Compression Mock

+ Double-layer weave for extra warmth

+ Quick-drying outer layer

– Might be too warm

Whether it’s playing on a soaking wet Saturday afternoon in November, or the bracing chill of midweek training in January, a good baselayer can make a huge difference to how much you’re enjoying your game.

UA’s ColdGear Mock is perfect for those wet and cold winter evenings thanks to a double-layer design that keeps in warmth while also being quick drying. Just be sure you don’t misjudge how warm you get once you start running around or you might have to discard it mid-game!

Canterbury Vapodri Lightweight Training Jacket

+ Great for layering on chilly days

+ Versatile

– Not waterproof

Whether it’s waiting for training to start, going out for an early morning run, wearing on the bus to the game, watching on for the sidelines, or even layering up for chilly training sessions a lightweight training jacket is an essential part of your rugby wardrobe.

This Canterbury example is nice and lightweight, but warm enough to keep you cosy on frosty mornings and evenings, while the hood will come in handy should you be caught in a shower. And while it’s not waterproof, its quick drying so if you do get wet, you won’t be for long.

