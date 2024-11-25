Black Friday Rugby Shirts Deals 2024

Check out the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday rugby shirts deals with up to 50% off!

Shirt-ly Beale. Jersey-a Kolisi. Two terrible puns, yes. But that’s not why you are here.

You are here because there are some unbelievable deals to be had this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on rugby jerseys. From All Blacks training shirts to casual Fiji numbers, we’ve got you covered.

Below we’ll go through some of the best quick link deals to explore yourself, plus review a couple of shirt on offer too!

So what are you waiting for – look below for some of the best Black Friday rugby shirts deals going. Or check out the full offering of Black Friday Rugby Deals on our site.

PLEASE NOTE: Some stock may run out and some deals may change.

Black Friday rugby jerseys

There are deals galore and it can be tough knowing where to start your savings journey. So below, we’ve tried to make things a little easier by pointing you towards some of the best places to look first – and the kind of savings you can expect there. So we’ve got some big retailers and also the brand homes too. Anything take your fancy here?

See anything you like? Or maybe you want some reviews of specific rugby shirts too, to help you make up your mind?

Black Friday rugby shirts reviews

We’ve got some more detailed jersey deals here you should be aware of…

Save £25 on this classy All Blacks training shirt

The recent adidas New Zealand All Black range is an instant classic with this quartered training jersey a particular favourite. Lovell Sports has the jersey at £55 down from £80 right now. View Deal Dress like the best player in the world… Get £10 off the current France rugby shirt

Antoine Dupont is the best rugby player in the world and you can dress like him for £10 than usual this Black Friday. Lovell Sports have knocked down the price of the men’s, women’s and kid’s jerseys. View Deal Or get a recent Super Rugby-winning classic…

Half price on this year’s Blues jersey

The Blues won their first Super Rugby title in 21 years in 2024, an exceptional feat. Celebrate that fact by nabbing last year’s jersey for £40, down from £80 View Deal And something that you will not see around…

Grab a bargain on this casual Fiji shirt

Kooga has created a range of casual rugby shirts that are on sale at Lovell Sports. Designed to look like the old cotton jerseys, these are great for going down the pub. Love this Fiji number at £23 down from £55! View Deal

Just a reminder that some stocks may run out and some deals may change – keep checking this page and we will update throughout the build-up to Black Friday.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.