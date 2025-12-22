Don’t miss out on your festive rugby fix wherever you are this Christmas with this amazing holiday deal from Norton VPN

There's plenty of rugby union over the holiday season, if you need a secure and affordable VPN to keep your access, then Norton VPN is offering 73% off

While you may be finishing up at work for the holidays, rugby players are not so lucky as the season carries on through the festive period for your entertainment.

You may be off on your travels to visit family and friends this Christmas but wherever you are, you don’t want to miss out on the action in the Gallagher PREM, URC, PWR and Top 14.

Read more: The best rugby games on television this festive period and how to watch them!

You may be away from home, but don’t let that stop you following the action in the run-up to 2026.

An affordable and trustworthy VPN is the perfect companion if you want to watch the action on the move.

Watching rugby from the UK

Was £59.99 Now £29.99! Save 50% on UK VPN Plus

Watch the Gallagher PREM, URC and other rugby action with this fantastic festive offering!

Use your normal rugby subscriptions when you’re away from home for Christmas. View Deal

You can catch the Gallagher PREM on TNT Sports, who also show PWR games while Premier Sports is your go-to destination for the URC and French action in the Top 14.

A fast, secure and simple-to-operate VPN like Norton VPN will let you use your subscriptions wherever you are.

Watching rugby from the US

The Gallagher PREM is available on FloRugby in the US. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 – this effectively works out at $12.50 per month. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is handy if you’re also into cycling, motorsport or American football.

With a VPN like Norton VPN, you’ll be able to utilise that subscription when you’re away.

Was $109.99 Now $29.99! Save 73% on US VPN Plus

Watch all the festive rugby action with this huge Christmas saving in the US!

Use your normal rugby subscriptions when you’re on the road for Christmas in the States. View Deal

Watching rugby from Australia

While the Ashes may be dominating the Australian sporting landscape currently, there’s still plenty of oval-ball fans staying up-to-date down under.

Stan Sport is your home of rugby union in Australia, showing the Gallagher PREM and plenty of other action.

If you take advantage of this Norton VPN offer, you’ll be able to travel with peace of mind this Christmas.