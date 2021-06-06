Free wireless headphones worth £50!

Father’s Day Rugby World magazine subscription offer

Looking for a gift idea for Father’s Day on Sunday 20 June? We have just the thing.

Take out a subscription to Rugby World magazine and you’ll receive a pair of Boompods wireless headphones for FREE!

Not only will the magazine be delivered direct to your dad’s door (or husband’s, grandfather’s, whoever you want to treat!) each month – perfectly timed for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa – but there’s a free gift worth £50.

The wireless headphones are perfect for listening to rugby podcasts, live match commentary or music – and you don’t have to worry about tangled wires.

The headphones offer is only available to new UK subscribers – full T&Cs below – but we have a special offer for overseas subscribers too.

If you live outside the UK but want to subscribe to Rugby World magazine, you can save 10% by using the code DAD10.

So what are you waiting for? Follow the links now to take advantage of these special Father’s Day offers.

Terms & Conditions

UK Boompod OFFER: Offer closes 21 June 2021. Offer open to new subscribers only. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Free gift is not available on digital subscriptions. Your gift will be delivered separately within 60 days after your first payment has cleared. Gifts only available to subscribers on the UK mainland. In the unlikely event that we run out of this gift, we promise to offer you an alternative gift of the same or greater value.

OVERSEAS OFFER: Offer closes 21 June 2021. Offer open to new subscribers only. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Use voucher code DAD10 to get an extra 10% off your subscription price on selected magazines. The voucher code is not valid with any other promotion or coupon, and cannot be used on any trial offers. Voucher expires 09:59am (GMT) 21st June 2021.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.