Five rugby deals we would buy this Amazon Prime Day

Some of the best rugby deals this Amazon Prime Day, handpicked by Rugby World editor Joe Robinson
There can often be a fair deal of scepticism surrounding online deal days as to whether you are actually saving money or whether you are even buying stuff you need. However, if you are savvy and dig around long enough, you can usually find yourself some bargains.
This Amazon Prime Day, Rugby World has gone to the effort of helping you find some of the best rugby deals. We have combed through and identified five stand-out deals that we think are actually worth considering.
A note – Prime Day is an annual event for Amazon Prime members are offered exclusive deals. Membership for Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month in the UK ($14.99 in the US), plus you can get a 30-day free trial in the UK if you haven’t used the service before.
There are other benefits too, particularly for rugby fans. Prime members get access to Prime Video, which includes rugby documentaries like No Woman No Try, the All Or Nothing series with the All Blacks and Beno Obano’s Everybody’s Game and Harlequins documentaries.
Also, by signing up to Prime you get next-day delivery on Amazon orders, music streaming and much more.
Five best Amazon Prime Day Rugby Deals
Prime Day delivers a host of incredible flash sales and we’re highlighting some of the best below. Keep an eye on Amazon’s rugby section too.
Adidas Predator firm ground boots
While technically a football boot, for many years, we at Rugby World just like you at home have been utilising football boots for rugby – especially if we play in the backs.
Among the deals this year is the iconic Adidas Predator boot, recently revamped for its 30th anniversary. Previously, there was a rugby-specific version of the boot, famously worn by Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O’Driscoll, but now the boot is marketed solely for football.
Regardless, it can still be utilised by rugby players. Available in black, red and white, the Predator is instantly recognisable and suitably light thanks to a synthetic upper and plastic sole. A great option while the ground is still hard, during pre-season and for any budding sevens players.
Adidas Predator firm ground boot |
£80 £49.95
Save up to 38% on the Adidas Predator firm ground boots. A great option for summer rugby and fitness training.
England men’s rugby shirt
The men’s England rugby shirt is likely to be updated soon, we suspect, due to it being reduced significantly in price across Amazon and Umbro.
While we wait for the new jersey, we may as well capitalise on the old jersey being available at a steal. Currently reduced from £75 down to £23.60, it would be rude not to pick one up.
Better yet, the England jersey does not change that much so the fact it is old will not actually be that noticeable.
England rugby men’s shirt |
£75 £26.60
Get the 2024 England rugby shirt for almost 70% off.
Canterbury Vapordri Evader shirt
As someone who played a lot of rugby, and by virtue also spent time in the gym and running, I know how quickly you can go through training gear. We get hot, sweaty and we burn through gear at a rapid rate.
With that in mind, it is always worth stockpiling new items when you can find a deal. This Canterbury shirt has more than £10 off at the moment and is great for pre-season work in the gym and on the field.
It also uses a Vapordri technology that helps deal with sweat too – an added bonus.
Canterbury Vapordri Evader jersey |
£36 £24.48
Save over 30% on this Canterbury jersey, perfect for use in the gym or when training.
Amazon kettlebell
Remember the clamour among rugby players in lockdown to secure gym equipment? The one thing everyone was after was kettlebells.
They are great if you want to efficiently target your full body with strength and conditioning exercises. at home without having to invest in multiple bits of kit.
There are current deals on 16kg and 20kg cast iron kettlebells, great, durable options that can be used for both upper and lower body workouts.
Amazon kettlebell |
£50 £42
Save up to 16% on these cast iron kettlebells. Available in weights from 6kg up to 20kg.
Gritin resistance bands
The older I’ve become, the more reliant I have become on warming up before playing rugby. If I do not stretch properly, I will not last longer than five minutes on the field.
Central to my warm-up routine is the use of resistance bands, and so they have been since I suffered a quad injury about five years ago. I find them perfect for activating the high risk areas of my body pre-game, such as the hamstrings and groin, and equally as handy for improving my flexibility and mobility in areas such as the shoulders and knees.
Gritin resistance bands |
£12.99 £7.98
Save 39% on this resistance band set. The pack comes with five levels of resistance from light to XX-heavy
