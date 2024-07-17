Five rugby deals we would buy this Amazon Prime Day

Some of the best rugby deals this Amazon Prime Day, handpicked by Rugby World editor Joe Robinson

There can often be a fair deal of scepticism surrounding online deal days as to whether you are actually saving money or whether you are even buying stuff you need. However, if you are savvy and dig around long enough, you can usually find yourself some bargains.

This Amazon Prime Day, Rugby World has gone to the effort of helping you find some of the best rugby deals. We have combed through and identified five stand-out deals that we think are actually worth considering.

Related: Amazon Prime Day rugby deals

A note – Prime Day is an annual event for Amazon Prime members are offered exclusive deals. Membership for Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month in the UK ($14.99 in the US), plus you can get a 30-day free trial in the UK if you haven’t used the service before.

There are other benefits too, particularly for rugby fans. Prime members get access to Prime Video, which includes rugby documentaries like No Woman No Try, the All Or Nothing series with the All Blacks and Beno Obano’s Everybody’s Game and Harlequins documentaries.

Also, by signing up to Prime you get next-day delivery on Amazon orders, music streaming and much more.

Five best Amazon Prime Day Rugby Deals

Prime Day delivers a host of incredible flash sales and we’re highlighting some of the best below. Keep an eye on Amazon’s rugby section too.

Adidas Predator firm ground boots

While technically a football boot, for many years, we at Rugby World just like you at home have been utilising football boots for rugby – especially if we play in the backs.

Among the deals this year is the iconic Adidas Predator boot, recently revamped for its 30th anniversary. Previously, there was a rugby-specific version of the boot, famously worn by Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O’Driscoll, but now the boot is marketed solely for football.

Regardless, it can still be utilised by rugby players. Available in black, red and white, the Predator is instantly recognisable and suitably light thanks to a synthetic upper and plastic sole. A great option while the ground is still hard, during pre-season and for any budding sevens players.