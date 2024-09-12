Best boots for rugby: A buyer’s guide

A buyer's guide to the best boots for rugby union, with options for backs and forwards and under £100

Buying rugby boots can feel like a minefield. With the progression of technology and the increased use of football boots, there are quite literally hundreds of options to pick from. Colours, lace type, material and ergonomics, these endless variables have been introduced to improve boot performance but often make your purchase a more head-scratching task. Gone are the days of just buying the first set of eight-stud Mitres from the local sports shop.

Thankfully we here at Rugby World have been buying rugby boots for years and have been through the smooth and rough first-hand. We want you to avoid the mistakes we did and ace your purchase so you can hit the upcoming rugby season running.

Below we have provided the regulations your boots and studs need to meet to play rugby, some advice on what to look for when purchasing and a guide to the best boots for forwards, backs and those on a budget.

Rugby boots – rules about studs

Before we start on the actual boots, one topic we will touch on quickly is studs. Having the correct set of studs, moulds or blades can be the difference between you playing and not.

Studs have to comply to World Rugby Regulation 12 and therefore be suitable and safe for use in rugby union. The five main points are the following:

Studs must not be longer than 21 mm Studs must be at least 10mm diameter at the end Studs should have no external projections on its surface except for text or a logo (embossment details must be no more than 0.3 mm) All edges of the studs should be finished smooth and rounded to a radius of not less than 1mm Studs must not have any burring or sharp edges.

If you are unsure still, check out England Rugby’s Get Your Boots On guide for more information.

Rugby boots – what to consider when buying

So to help out, we always consider the following six simple points before buying new rugby boots:

Fit – will these boots fit my foot shape? Comfort – will I find these boots comfortable? Durability – how long will I get out of these boots? Performance – do these boots suit the type of player I am? Value – are these boots worth the cost? Price – am I getting the best deal?

Compromise may have to come into play. Chances are cheaper boots will not be as durable or performance-focused. Likewise, those lucky enough to have the latest tech will likely be the most expensive. So pick what is most important to you from the above and use that as your yardstick. The above points will also vary in importance dependant on where you play. For forwards, scrummaging makes durability an imperative considerations while backs will likely want to consider a fit and how this ensures speed endurance and dynamism when stepping.

Rugby boots for forwards: five options For the big men, we have five rugby boot options for your viewing pleasure. The front five need to prioritise the most important part of their game – the scrum – when buying a set of boots. We advise going for options with good grip and a more durable, reinforced upper material and heel cups to be able withstand the pressure put through your feet while packing down. Eight stud boots are advised. If you play back row, you may also want to consider more durable boot materials to withstand the wear and tear from the breakdown but less intense stud options to maintain speed across the ground. With most of the options below, a ‘firm ground’ moulded option also exists which could suit better. Read more: All the upcoming rugby fixtures and where to watch them!

adidas Kakari RS soft ground rugby boots | From £150

Worn by the New Zealand All Blacks and Black Ferns front five, the Kakari is adidas’ forward boot. It utilises a specialist outsole that is designed to provide grip and stability while you twist and turn. View Deal Canterbury Stampede soft ground rugby boots | £150

An eight-stud option from Canterbury, the Stampede rugby boot has a reinforced sole for better power transfer and a wide toe box for added comfort. View Deal Nike The Premier soft ground rugby boots | £110

Worn by the likes of Billy Vunipola, while not strictly designed for rugby, The Premier’s anti-clog sole technology is incredibly useful for front and second row forwards looking to retain grip at set-piece through winter. View Deal

Mizuno Morelia Neo IV Elite soft ground rugby boots | £194.99

The most expensive option on the list, the Mizuno Morelia Neo IV Elite rugby boots are made from K-leather to provide durability in harsh conditions without compromising on shoe weight. View Deal

Oxen Raptor Elite soft ground rugby boots | £180

Calf leather uppers provide suppleness and durability through the season while the wider fit and inner foam pads ensure you remain comfortable in the boots. The eye-catching design is also to be noted. View Deal

What is needed from a rugby boot for the backs is very different from the forwards. Light, dynamic, agile, the backs needs boots to match. This mean lightweight options that support dynamic changes in direction and do not obstruct their speed. Also more likely to kick, options that have technology to aid this is also useful.

While rugby-specific boots are still popular for backs, you will also noticed many professionals opting for football-orientated boots. This is absolutely fine we would just advise against any knitted boots from a safety perspective.

Nike Tiempo Legend rugby boots | £135

The choice of Owen Farrell, the Tiempo boasts a rigged upper which helps durability for kicking. That same moulded upper provides a close fit so you feel unrestricted at all times. View Deal adidas RS15 rugby boots | £170

RS15 is adidas’ dedicated back boot and is worn by the likes of Beauden Barrett and Freddie Steward. The boot is incredibly light to ensure no drop off in speed and has used 3D-printed elements for better kicking accuracy. View Deal Canterbury Speed Infinite rugby boots | From £120

Canterbury’s Speed Infinite utilises meshing for breathability and comfort at the lowest weight possible. Reinforced stitching also help with durability. View Deal Mizuno MIJ Morelia rugby boots | From £240

Like the Morelia forward boots but with moulds rather than studs. The most expensive option but Mizuno carries a reputation for reliability and longevity. View Deal Under Armour Shadow Elite rugby boots | From £175

Best boots for under £100: five options

We appreciate buying boots can be a costly exercise, especially when you reinvest in a new pair every season. So with that in mind, we thought we’d pull together some options that all come in under £100.

At a lower price, you will probably see a drop off in a few things such as weight and durability so look to prioritise what you need from the boot most. You will also notice some of these options are cheaper versions of the above, giving you some of the technology and innovation of the more expensive options at a more palatable price.