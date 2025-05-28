How to watch State of Origin: Live stream Queensland v New South Wales

Follow the action as game 1 of the series kicks off

This guide explains how to watch State of Origin live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad.

State of Origin 1 date: Wednesday 28 May 2025, kick-off 11.05am UK

Use NordVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Rugby league’s State of Origin is being broadcast on Sky Sports Action and Main Event in the UK with the series opener taking place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Blues took last year’s Origin spoils 2-1 after a thumping 38-18 win in a Game 3 decider but Billy Slater’s Maroons will be looking to get off to a fast start on home soil in 2025.

Related: What is the difference between rugby union and rugby league?

Watch State of Origin live stream for FREE in Australia

Australia’s Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin locally, and all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9.

Game 1 kicks off onWednesday, May 28 from 8.05pm AEST. You can also stream the State of Origin from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now completely free. You only need a 9Now account to start watching.

Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad

The State of Origin will also be aired in Australia on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game has finished. Kayo is ad-free, and you can get a subscription from AU$25 a month.

Watch State of Origin if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or holiday when State of Origin kicks off? That doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the intense rivalry. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

State of Origin live stream from the UK

In the United Kingdom, State of Origin rugby games are aired on Sky. That means Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the games.

Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis.

State of Origin live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, coverage of State of Origin will be live on Sky Sport, with several pay TV options.

Subscribers can watch online using New Zealand’s Sky Go service, or live stream it using the Sky Sport Now streaming service. A Sky Sport Now pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$44.99 per month.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you