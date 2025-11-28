I’m planning my rugby viewing all the way through to the 2027 World Cup and this Black Friday VPN deal is my first port of call

Some tips on how to watch all the rugby possible with this mega Black Friday VPN deal

The Autumn Internationals are all-but done and dusted, but I’m already looking ahead to the big rugby events I can watch in 2026 and even beyond.

The next Rugby World Cup feels a long way away at the end 2027, but then again, that would fall within the range of a NordVPN’s two-year subscription, which is available for 70% off this Black Friday. What’s more, they’re throwing in an extra three months FREE, so you’ll be set through to the end of February 2028.

So as I use Black Friday as a chance to grab myself some bargains on streaming platforms for rugby and other sports, NordVPN is my first port of call for lining up my viewing for the months and even years ahead.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a great tool for rugby fans on the move, unblocking the geo-restrictions you get on all major streaming platforms and providing a boost for your internet security credentials. That means you can always access your usual rugby streaming services no matter where you are in the world.

We’re not that far away from the Six Nations and I won’t want to miss my free-to-air UK coverage from the BBC and ITV, so a VPN will let me tune into BBC iPlayer and ITVX while I’m on holiday. There’s also the Champions Cup coming up, along with all the action from the PREM, URC and club rugby seasons, so a VPN will help me get the best value out of my Discovery+ and Premier Sports subscriptions.

Looking ahead, the new Nations Championship will be one of the must-watch rugby events of 2026, and as mentioned, the NordVPN two-year deal will see you through the next World Cup in 2027, all for a total outlay of just £61.83, or your local equivalent.

I’m be plumping for NordVPN because it’s rated as the best VPN service in the world by my colleagues at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide – I share an office with these guys and they test and review VPNs rigorously every single day. You can get free VPNs but they’ve told me horror stories of things going wrong and strongly advise using a reputable, paid-for service.

Anyway, with this Black Friday deal, NordVPN is down to an amazing value-for-money price point.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.